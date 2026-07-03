International Coverage

How to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Cabo Verde will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has not confirmed a probable lineup for this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported in the squad ahead of the match. With a perfect group stage behind them, Scaloni has the luxury of a fully fit group to select from, though he has given no public indication of whether he will rotate or field his strongest available side.

For Cabo Verde, coach Bubista is also without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game. As with Argentina, no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both teams finalise their preparations.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in the knockout rounds with a flawless five-match run, winning all five games and conceding just once across the entire sequence. Their group stage was dominant from start to finish — a 3-0 win over Algeria, a 2-0 victory against Austria, and a 1-3 result against Jordan, where Messi came off the bench to seal a perfect record. Pre-tournament friendlies against Iceland and Honduras, both won without conceding, confirmed that this Argentina side has been in exceptional shape for months.

Cabo Verde's recent form tells a different kind of story. Their last five matches produced two wins and three draws, with no defeats. After beating Bermuda and Serbia 3-0 each in friendlies, they held Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group stage — including back-to-back 0-0 results against Spain and Saudi Arabia that underline just how hard they are to break down. They have scored five goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Argentina and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Miami Stadium will be the first time these two nations have faced each other in a competitive match.

Standings

Argentina finished first in Group J, while Cabo Verde qualified as runners-up from Group H.