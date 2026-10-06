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Friendlies
team-logoArgentina
team-logoBenin
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Argentina vs Benin: Worldwide Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Argentina vs Benin with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between Argentina and Benin will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 00:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Benin today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Argentina ahead of the Benin friendly. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Benin's squad details, including any injury or suspension concerns, have not been confirmed at this stage. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ARG

ARG - Form

SUI
W3-1
ENG
W1-2
ESP
L1-0
BOL
W4-0
BUR
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

GUI
W1-0
NER
D1-1
TOG
L5-1
BUR
D1-1
MRT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, having won four of their last five matches and lost one. Their most recent outing produced a 7-0 demolition of Burkina Faso, and they also beat Bolivia 4-0 in their previous friendly. Across those two friendlies alone they scored 11 goals without reply. Their sole defeat in this run came against Spain at the World Cup, a 1-0 loss, though they also beat England 2-1 and Switzerland 3-1 during that tournament stretch.

Benin have a more mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their last five. They beat Mauritania 2-1 in their most recent outing and drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualification. Their heaviest result in this run was a 5-1 loss to Togo in a friendly earlier in the year.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Argentina and Benin is available from recent meetings. This fixture therefore has limited historical context to draw upon ahead of kick-off.

Standings

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