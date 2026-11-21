How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 22 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Argentina U17 and Mozambique U17 meet in Group C of the FIFA World Cup U17, with both sides carrying very different momentum into this fixture.

Mozambique arrive at the top of Group C after a commanding 4-0 win over Denmark U17 in their most recent outing — a result that announced their presence at this tournament and set the tone for what has been a confident campaign.

Argentina, by contrast, are sitting third in the group after a 2-0 defeat to Australia U17 in their last match. The young Albiceleste have shown they can score goals at this level, but defensive lapses have cost them points at crucial moments.

For Argentina, this is a must-win situation. A second consecutive defeat would effectively end their hopes of progressing from the group stage, making the pressure on their young squad considerable.

Mozambique will not be content to simply protect their position. Their 4-0 victory over Denmark showed a team capable of playing with ambition, and they will look to build on that performance here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream details.

Team news & squads