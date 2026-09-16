Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoArarat Armenia
Football Academy Stadium
team-logoSparta Prague
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague
Ararat Armenia
Sparta Prague
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Football Academy Stadium

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and Sparta Prague will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague Probable lineups

Manager

  • Tulipa

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Spartha Prague head coach Brian Priske also has no confirmed lineup available at this time, with no injury or suspension news provided. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

AMY

AMY - Form

SAR
D1-1
UCR
W1-0
PYU
L2-1
ARA
W0-1
SYU
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SPP

SPP - Form

ARB
W0-4
SLP
L0-3
HRA
L2-1
ZIZ
W0-5
JAB
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Ararat Armenia have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home win over Syunik in the Armenian Premier League on September 11. They also claimed a 1-0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in Europa League qualification in late August, though a 2-1 defeat to Pyunik in the league sits within that run. Across those five matches, the side scored six goals and conceded three.

Spartha Prague have won two, drawn none, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jablonec in the Czech First League on September 12, following a commanding 5-0 cup victory over Zizkov three days earlier. Two league defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Slavia Prague, round out a period of inconsistency for Priske's squad.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ararat ArmeniaDrawSparta Prague
0
0
2
Conference League Qualification
Ararat Armenia badge
Ararat Armenia
AMY
1
Sparta Prague badge
Sparta Prague
SPP
2
FT
Conference League Qualification
Sparta Prague badge
Sparta Prague
SPP
4
Ararat Armenia badge
Ararat Armenia
AMY
1
FT
2Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 14, 2025, when Sparta Prague beat Ararat Armenia 2-1 in Yerevan in Conference League qualification. In the first leg on August 7, 2025, Sparta won 4-1 at home. Across both matches in that tie, Sparta Prague won twice, scoring six goals to Ararat's two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Ararat Armenia and Sparta Prague are currently positioned first in the Europa League table at this stage of the competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google