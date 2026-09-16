How to watch Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Football Academy Stadium

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and Sparta Prague will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Spartha Prague head coach Brian Priske also has no confirmed lineup available at this time, with no injury or suspension news provided. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Ararat Armenia have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home win over Syunik in the Armenian Premier League on September 11. They also claimed a 1-0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in Europa League qualification in late August, though a 2-1 defeat to Pyunik in the league sits within that run. Across those five matches, the side scored six goals and conceded three.

Spartha Prague have won two, drawn none, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jablonec in the Czech First League on September 12, following a commanding 5-0 cup victory over Zizkov three days earlier. Two league defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Slavia Prague, round out a period of inconsistency for Priske's squad.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 14, 2025, when Sparta Prague beat Ararat Armenia 2-1 in Yerevan in Conference League qualification. In the first leg on August 7, 2025, Sparta won 4-1 at home. Across both matches in that tie, Sparta Prague won twice, scoring six goals to Ararat's two.

Standings

Both Ararat Armenia and Sparta Prague are currently positioned first in the Europa League table at this stage of the competition.