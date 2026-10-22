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How to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups
Manager
- Tulipa
Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
AZ Alkmaar head into the fixture under Leeroy Echteld, with no injury or suspension information currently confirmed. Further team news is expected to be released ahead of the match.
Form
Ararat Armenia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, though they suffered a 3-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in their previous Europa League outing. They also fell 4-1 to Sparta Prague earlier in the campaign. Across five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.
AZ Alkmaar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 Eredivisie draw with Cambuur, while their last Europa League game produced a 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. AZ also suffered a 2-0 league defeat to Feyenoord during that run. Across five matches, they scored six goals and conceded five.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meetings between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar are recorded in the available data. This fixture marks the first encounter between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|6
W
W
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
W
D
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
W
D
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|3
L
W
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|3
W
L
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
L
W
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
L
W
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
L
D
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
L
L
In the Europa League, Ararat Armenia sit in 33rd place and AZ Alkmaar are currently 20th, leaving both sides with work to do in the competition's standings.