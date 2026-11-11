How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Trinidad and Tobago with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 12 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Antigua and Barbuda host Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides in contrasting form heading into this fixture.

Antigua and Barbuda arrive in strong shape. They sit top of Group 2 in League C and have won three of their last four CONCACAF Nations League matches, making them the side in form in this contest.

Trinidad and Tobago are in a difficult stretch. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and sit fifth in their group, with results going against them at a critical stage of the campaign.

The gap in current form is stark. Antigua and Barbuda have been scoring freely and grinding out results, while Trinidad and Tobago have struggled to find consistency on both ends of the pitch.

For Trinidad and Tobago, this fixture represents an opportunity to arrest a poor run and pick up points that could yet prove important in the group standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League match.

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