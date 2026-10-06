How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 6 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Antigua and Barbuda and Aruba will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Antigua and Barbuda have no confirmed squad information ahead of this match, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details available at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Aruba are similarly without confirmed team news, with no coach, lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Antigua and Barbuda have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 win over Anguilla in the CONCACAF Nations League, following a 5-0 victory over the same opponents in their previous fixture. Their only defeat in Nations League play during this run came against Aruba, losing 1-0. Across five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Aruba have won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none in the other recorded match. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Anguilla in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also recorded a 1-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda earlier in this group stage. Their heaviest defeat in this stretch was a 4-0 loss to Curacao. Across five matches, Aruba scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Aruba and Antigua and Barbuda have met four times in recent history across friendly and competitive fixtures. Their most recent meeting in this Nations League campaign ended 1-0 to Aruba, while a friendly between the two sides in November 2025 finished goalless. Looking back further, Antigua and Barbuda won both of their 2019 CONCACAF Nations League encounters, taking a 3-2 win in Aruba and a 2-1 home victory. Across the four recorded meetings, the series is evenly contested, with each side having claimed two wins.

Standings

C Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Aruba ABW 3 3 0 0 6 2 +4 9 W W W 2 Antigua and Barbuda ATG 3 2 0 1 8 1 +7 6 W W L 3 Anguilla AIA 4 0 0 4 2 13 -11 0 L L L L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

Aruba lead CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, with Antigua and Barbuda one place behind them in second. The gap between the sides means Aruba can extend their advantage at the top with a positive result, while Antigua and Barbuda need a win to apply pressure and keep their own hopes of finishing first alive.