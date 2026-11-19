How to watch Annecy FC vs Clermont Foot with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Parc des Sports, Annecy

Annecy FC host Clermont Foot at the Parc des Sports in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the second half of the season.

Laurent Guyot's side sit ninth in the table but have struggled for consistency in the league, winning just one of their last four Ligue 2 outings before a Coupe de France win over FCO Firminy last weekend offered a boost in confidence.

Clermont arrive in Annecy in 15th place, making this a must-not-lose fixture for David Guion's squad. A defeat would drag them deeper into the relegation picture with the season entering a critical stretch.

The visitors have shown they can produce results on the road, winning 5-0 against Vendee Fontenay Foot in the Coupe de France before returning to league action. Their last Ligue 2 outing ended in a 1-0 win over Rodez, a result that will have steadied nerves in the camp.

Annecy's home record against Clermont is a source of genuine confidence. They have won their last two meetings at the Parc des Sports and will look to make that advantage count again.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 2 clash, read on.

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