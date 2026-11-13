How to watch Almeria vs FC Andorra with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 14 Nov 2026 - 12:30 UD Almeria Stadium

Almeria host FC Andorra at the UD Almeria Stadium on Saturday in the Spanish Segunda Division, a fixture that carries far greater weight than a routine second-tier meeting.

Andorra return to competitive action for the first time since November 2, when a collision during their draw with Tenerife resulted in the tragic death of forward Jesus de Miguel the following morning. The emotional burden on Carles Manso's squad is immense, and the match will be played under a cloud of grief.

Almeria arrive in strong domestic form, having won their most recent Segunda Division outing against Girona. Garcia Pimienta's side sit top of the table and will be eager to extend their advantage over the chasing pack.

Andorra, by contrast, sit 19th in the standings with 11 points from 12 matches. Their last league result was the 2-2 draw with Tenerife, a game now inseparable from the tragedy that followed. Getting back on the pitch will be as much about the players' wellbeing as it is about points.

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who was involved in the collision with De Miguel, has not returned to the squad. FC Andorra's manager confirmed this week that Owono has yet to decide whether he will continue his professional career, and the club has made clear he is free to take whatever time he needs.

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