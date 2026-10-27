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CONCACAF Central American Cup
team-logoAlianza FC
team-logoCD Marathon
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Alianza FC vs CD Marathon
Alianza FC
CD Marathon
CONCACAF Central American Cup
United StatesParamount+

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Match Preview

Alianza FC host CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this regional fixture.

Alianza arrive at this match in mixed domestic form. The Salvadoran club have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last four Primera Division outings, and they fell 2-1 to Marathon in the reverse fixture of this very competition earlier in October.

That result will sting. Alianza had gone unbeaten in their three league games before that CONCACAF loss, and they responded with a 1-0 win over Isidro Metapan in the Primera Division on October 24.

Marathon head into this match with confidence after winning that October 21 meeting 2-1. The Honduran side have also collected back-to-back wins in their last two competitive matches, with a 2-1 victory over Olancho FC in the Liga Nacional preceding that CONCACAF result.

Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Atletico Independiente on October 25, so Marathon come in without a win in their last match but with strong form across the broader run.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, and this fixture carries real weight in the group. Read on for everything you need to watch the game live.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Alianza FC ahead of this fixture. Lineup and injury information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

CD Marathon have also not confirmed their squad or provided injury updates at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be published when confirmed.

Form

ALF

ALF - Form

DFA
L2-1
IST
D2-2
CAC
D0-0
CDM
L2-1
IDM
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CDM

CDM - Form

JUT
L3-2
UPN
D0-0
OLA
W2-1
ALF
W2-1
ATI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Alianza FC's last five competitive matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Isidro Metapan in the Primera Division on October 24, though they lost 2-1 to CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Central American Cup before that. Across those five fixtures, Alianza scored six goals and conceded five. They failed to win three of their last five matches, with both defeats coming against CD Marathon and CD FAS.

CD Marathon's last five matches returned three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Atletico Independiente on October 25, following their 2-1 CONCACAF win over Alianza on October 21. Marathon scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games, with their only loss coming against Juticalpa in the Liga Nacional.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Alianza FCDrawCD Marathon
1
0
2
CONCACAF Central American Cup
CD Marathon badge
CD Marathon
CDM
2
Alianza FC badge
Alianza FC
ALF
1
FT
CONCACAF Central American Cup
CD Marathon badge
CD Marathon
CDM
0
Alianza FC badge
Alianza FC
ALF
1
FT
CONCACAF Central American Cup
CD Marathon badge
CD Marathon
CDM
1
Alianza FC badge
Alianza FC
ALF
0
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 21, 2026, with CD Marathon winning 2-1 at home in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Before that, Alianza FC had won the previous encounter 1-0 at Marathon's ground in August 2026, also in this competition. The two clubs have now met three times in recorded head-to-head history, with Marathon holding two wins to Alianza's one.

Standings

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