How to watch Algeria U17 vs Dominican Republic U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 27 Nov 2026 - 10:00

Algeria U17 take on Dominican Republic U17 in Group J of the World Cup U17, with the group table still taking shape. Venue details for the fixture have not yet been confirmed.

Algeria arrive in third place after a mixed start to the tournament. They lost 4-2 to Chile U17 on November 21 in their opening game.

They bounced back on November 24 with a 2-1 win over Montenegro U17. That result keeps them in touch in the group.

Dominican Republic U17 sit top of Group J, and few would have predicted that before the tournament began. They drew 1-1 with Montenegro U17 on November 21 in their opener.

They followed that with a 2-1 victory over Chile U17 on November 24. It leaves them unbeaten in the competition, with a win and a draw from two games.

Algeria need to build on their win over Montenegro, while the group leaders will try to protect their position. Here is how to follow the game.

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