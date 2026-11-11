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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoAlbania
Air Albania Stadium
team-logoFinland
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Albania vs. Finland live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Albania vs Finland
Albania
Finland
UEFA Nations League C

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Albania vs Finland in live UEFA Nations League C action today.

How to watch Albania vs Finland with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesTubi
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5
Air Albania Stadium

Albania host Finland at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Rolando Maran's Albania come into this match sitting top of Group 1, looking to consolidate their position after a mixed run of results in the competition.

Albania's most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over San Marino, though they were beaten by this same Finland side just days before that, a result that will sharpen focus heading into this rematch.

Finland arrive under Jacob Friis having lost their last Nations League fixture 1-0 to Belarus, a setback that has left them in third place in the group standings.

The Finns had earlier beaten Albania 2-1 on home soil, so they know they are capable of getting a result here, even if the away fixture presents a different challenge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Albania vs Finland live.

Team news & squads

Albania vs Finland Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Maran

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