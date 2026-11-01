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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Wasl
team-logoAl Quwa Al Jawiya
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Watch Al-Wasl vs. Al Quwa Al Jawiya live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Al-Wasl
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya with a VPN

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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Al-Wasl and Al Quwa Al Jawiya meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the West group standings.

Rui Vitoria's Al-Wasl come into this fixture under pressure. Two defeats in their last three AFC Champions League Elite outings have left them deep in the bottom half of the group, and they need a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya arrive in better continental form. The Iraqi side picked up a win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite fixture, giving Fathi Al Jabal's squad genuine momentum heading into this match.

Neither side has been entirely consistent across all competitions. Al-Wasl have mixed domestic solidity with continental struggles, while Al Quwa Al Jawiya have drawn two of their last three games in the Iraqi Premier League.

With both teams needing points to move in the right direction in the West group, this fixture carries real weight for their respective knockout round hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya.

Team news & squads

Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Vitoria

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