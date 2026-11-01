How to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Wasl and Al Quwa Al Jawiya meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the West group standings.

Rui Vitoria's Al-Wasl come into this fixture under pressure. Two defeats in their last three AFC Champions League Elite outings have left them deep in the bottom half of the group, and they need a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya arrive in better continental form. The Iraqi side picked up a win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite fixture, giving Fathi Al Jabal's squad genuine momentum heading into this match.

Neither side has been entirely consistent across all competitions. Al-Wasl have mixed domestic solidity with continental struggles, while Al Quwa Al Jawiya have drawn two of their last three games in the Iraqi Premier League.

With both teams needing points to move in the right direction in the West group, this fixture carries real weight for their respective knockout round hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya.

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