International Coverage

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al-Rayyan will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Al-Taawoun ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Rayyan have also yet to release squad information for this match. Full team news will be provided when available.

Form

Al-Taawoun head into this match with one draw and four defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, and they have also suffered a 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal in that run. The team drew 1-1 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two and played out a goalless draw with Al Fateh FC. Across those five matches, Al-Taawoun conceded nine goals and scored just four.

Al-Rayyan have won three and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Qatar SC in the Stars League, following a 4-3 victory over Al-Faisaly in the AFC Champions League Two. They also beat Al-Ahli 3-0 and defeated Al-Wakrah 2-1 in Stars League action, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Al-Duhail SC.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Taawoun and Al-Rayyan. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al-Rayyan ALR 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 W 2 Al-Nahda ALN 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Al-Taawoun ALT 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Al-Faisaly ALF 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group C of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Rayyan lead the table in first place while Al-Taawoun sit third. Al-Rayyan's superior standing means they enter this fixture with the upper hand in the group race, while Al-Taawoun need a result to keep their progression hopes alive.