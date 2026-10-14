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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Taawoun
team-logoAl-Rayyan
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Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan
Al-Taawoun
Al-Rayyan
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

Nova Sport

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

India

tapmad / YouTube

YouTube

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Libya

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3 / SSC

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Vietnam

TV 360

TV360

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al-Rayyan will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Rayyan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Al-Taawoun ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Rayyan have also yet to release squad information for this match. Full team news will be provided when available.

Form

ALT

ALT - Form

ALF
D0-0
ALH
L1-0
HIL
L0-6
ALN
D1-1
ALS
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALR

ALR - Form

ALW
W1-2
ADS
D1-1
AHL
W3-0
ALF
W4-3
QAS
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al-Taawoun head into this match with one draw and four defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, and they have also suffered a 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal in that run. The team drew 1-1 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two and played out a goalless draw with Al Fateh FC. Across those five matches, Al-Taawoun conceded nine goals and scored just four.

Al-Rayyan have won three and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Qatar SC in the Stars League, following a 4-3 victory over Al-Faisaly in the AFC Champions League Two. They also beat Al-Ahli 3-0 and defeated Al-Wakrah 2-1 in Stars League action, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Al-Duhail SC.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Taawoun and Al-Rayyan. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

Grp. C

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-RayyanAl-RayyanALR
110043+13
W
2
Al-NahdaAl-NahdaALN
10101101
D
3
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
10101101
D
4
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyALF
100134-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group C of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Rayyan lead the table in first place while Al-Taawoun sit third. Al-Rayyan's superior standing means they enter this fixture with the upper hand in the group race, while Al-Taawoun need a result to keep their progression hopes alive.

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