How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nahda with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al-Taawoun host Al-Nahda in an AFC Champions League Two Group C fixture, with the home side looking to protect their place at the top of the table. The stadium and city have yet to be confirmed.

Al-Taawoun arrive in good shape in the competition. They beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 in their most recent continental outing on November 4, after winning the earlier meeting 2-0 away from home.

Domestic results have been less steady. Draws and defeats in the Saudi Pro League, including a 1-1 stalemate with Al-Ettifaq on October 31, show a side stronger in Asia than at home.

Al-Nahda have had a harder time. They lost twice to Al-Rayyan in the space of a week, including a 4-1 defeat on October 28, and sit bottom of the group.

There were positives in their domestic form. Wins over Sur and Saham in the Professional League showed they can score freely when the pressure drops.

The sides drew 1-1 in September, so Al-Nahda will fancy their chances of taking something here. Here is how to follow the game, including the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time details.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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