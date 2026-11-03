How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Faisaly with a VPN

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al-Taawoun take on Al-Faisaly in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Saudi side looking to build on their recent continental form.

Al-Taawoun come into this fixture having won their last meeting with Al-Faisaly 2-0, a result that gave them momentum in the group stage. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but the AFC Champions League Two has offered a more positive outlet.

Al-Faisaly arrive in difficult shape. The Jordanian club have lost two of their last five matches, including that 2-0 defeat to Al-Taawoun, and they sit third in Group C heading into this contest.

Al-Taawoun lead Group C and will be eager to consolidate that position with another win on home soil. A second straight victory over the same opponent would go a long way toward securing their progression.

For Al-Faisaly, the margin for error is shrinking. A loss here would put serious pressure on their chances of advancing, making this a must-improve performance at the very least.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Faisaly, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads