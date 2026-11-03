How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Faisaly with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview
Al-Taawoun take on Al-Faisaly in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Saudi side looking to build on their recent continental form.
Al-Taawoun come into this fixture having won their last meeting with Al-Faisaly 2-0, a result that gave them momentum in the group stage. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but the AFC Champions League Two has offered a more positive outlet.
Al-Faisaly arrive in difficult shape. The Jordanian club have lost two of their last five matches, including that 2-0 defeat to Al-Taawoun, and they sit third in Group C heading into this contest.
Al-Taawoun lead Group C and will be eager to consolidate that position with another win on home soil. A second straight victory over the same opponent would go a long way toward securing their progression.
For Al-Faisaly, the margin for error is shrinking. A loss here would put serious pressure on their chances of advancing, making this a must-improve performance at the very least.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Faisaly, including kick-off time and the latest team news.