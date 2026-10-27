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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Shamal
team-logoAl Hilal
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Watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal
Al-Shamal
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil / ESPN4 Brazil

Disney+

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI+ / MNC Soccer Channel

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

ESPN2 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1 / Alkass One

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / SSC

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Turkey

Spor Smart / D-Smart GO

D-Smart GO

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1 / Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+ / YouTube (The AFC Hub)

Paramount+

Match Preview

Al-Shamal host Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Simone Inzaghi's side travelling to Qatar looking to extend their strong run of form across all competitions.

Al Hilal arrive in excellent shape. They have won all five of their last five matches, including victories in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite, and they carry that momentum into continental competition.

Al-Shamal, managed by David Prats, have struggled for consistency. They have lost two of their last five matches and failed to score in three of them, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC in the Stars League.

The contrast in form makes this a difficult fixture for the Qatari hosts. Al Hilal's squad depth and attacking output have been among the standout qualities in their recent performances, and they will be confident of adding another positive result.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal live, read on.

Team news & squads

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Prats

David Prats has not confirmed Al-Shamal's starting lineup, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ITT
D1-1
ADS
L0-4
TRA
D0-0
LUS
D0-0
QAS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HIL

HIL - Form

ALG
W2-1
ITT
W3-2
ALS
W0-2
ALH
W1-0
ALQ
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al-Shamal have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC, and they were also beaten 0-4 by Al-Duhail SC earlier in the run. They drew 0-0 in both of their AFC Champions League Elite fixtures during this period. Across the five matches, they have scored three goals and conceded seven.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win over Al Qadsiah, and they also beat Al-Sadd 2-0 in continental competition. They have scored 10 goals across these five fixtures while conceding six, with wins over Al Ittihad and Al-Gharafa also included in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Hilal from the provided records. Further historical context will be added if information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
3300102+89
W
W
W
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
321063+37
W
W
D
3
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
4
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
5
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
312043+15
D
D
W
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
31114404
W
L
D
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
310235-23
L
L
W
10
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
310225-33
W
L
L
11
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
12
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
302123-12
L
D
D
13
TractorTractorTRA
301213-21
L
D
L
14
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
301216-51
D
L
L
15
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
300336-30
L
L
L
16
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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