India FanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al-Shamal host Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Simone Inzaghi's side travelling to Qatar looking to extend their strong run of form across all competitions.

Al Hilal arrive in excellent shape. They have won all five of their last five matches, including victories in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite, and they carry that momentum into continental competition.

Al-Shamal, managed by David Prats, have struggled for consistency. They have lost two of their last five matches and failed to score in three of them, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC in the Stars League.

The contrast in form makes this a difficult fixture for the Qatari hosts. Al Hilal's squad depth and attacking output have been among the standout qualities in their recent performances, and they will be confident of adding another positive result.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal live, read on.

Team news & squads

David Prats has not confirmed Al-Shamal's starting lineup, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al-Shamal have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC, and they were also beaten 0-4 by Al-Duhail SC earlier in the run. They drew 0-0 in both of their AFC Champions League Elite fixtures during this period. Across the five matches, they have scored three goals and conceded seven.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win over Al Qadsiah, and they also beat Al-Sadd 2-0 in continental competition. They have scored 10 goals across these five fixtures while conceding six, with wins over Al Ittihad and Al-Gharafa also included in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Hilal from the provided records. Further historical context will be added if information becomes available closer to kick-off.