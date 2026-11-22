How to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Shamal host Al Ahli in Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Monday, November 23, 2026. The match takes place at Al Bayt Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 PM local time.

Al-Shamal arrive at this fixture in mixed form. David Prats' side drew 1-1 with Al Ahli in the Stars League just days ago, and while a 5-0 win over Al-Sailiya offered some encouragement, they have struggled for consistency across continental competition.

Al Ahli head into this game on the back of a significant result. Marino Pusic's side beat Al Nassr 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, with Ivan Toney scoring his 14th goal of the season from the spot to help seal the win and lift the club to fourth in the domestic table.

Toney's form has been extraordinary this season. The England international has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, and his clinical edge makes Al Ahli a dangerous proposition even in an away fixture.

For Al-Shamal, the continental stage presents a chance to build on their domestic momentum. Their group stage record remains under pressure, and a positive result at Al Bayt Stadium would go a long way toward keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli.

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