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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Seeb
team-logoEast Bengal FC
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Watch Al-Seeb vs East Bengal FC: AFC Champions League Two live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Seeb vs East Bengal FC
Al-Seeb
East Bengal FC
AFC Champions League Two

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India

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Turkey

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Match Preview

Al-Seeb and East Bengal FC meet in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tightly contested pool.

Al-Seeb head into this fixture in difficult form in continental competition. They have lost both of their AFC Champions League Two matches so far, and a third defeat would leave their qualification hopes in serious trouble.

Their domestic form offers some encouragement. A 2-0 win over Sohar last weekend showed they can perform, though back-to-back losses before that result point to a squad that has struggled for consistency.

East Bengal arrive in better shape within the group. The Indian club sit third in Group D and are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions, including a dominant 5-1 victory over Inter Kashi.

Their AFC Champions League Two campaign has been mixed. A 3-2 loss to Al Shorta was followed by a 2-2 draw with Al-Hussein SC, leaving them with work to do if they want to progress from the group stage.

With both teams occupying the bottom half of Group D, this match carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Team news for Al-Seeb has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage.

East Bengal FC have also yet to release squad updates for this match. Details on both teams will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ALN
D1-1
ALS
L1-0
ALH
L0-3
ALN
L1-0
SOH
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EBL

EBL - Form

IKA
W1-2
ALH
D2-2
ALS
L2-3
CHB
W0-4
IKA
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Seeb have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Professional League win over Sohar on October 23, though that result followed defeats to Al-Nasr Salalah (1-0) and Al-Hussein SC (0-3). Across five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded seven. Their form in the AFC Champions League Two has been particularly poor, with two losses from two games.

East Bengal have been in strong form, winning three of their last five and losing just once. They beat Inter Kashi 5-1 on October 23, their most emphatic result of the run, and also defeated Churchill Brothers 4-0 earlier in October. Their only defeat in this period was a 3-2 loss to Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two. They have scored 14 goals across five matches and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Al-Seeb and East Bengal FC are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. D

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al ShortaAl ShortaALS
220042+26
W
W
2
Al-Hussein SCAl-Hussein SCALH
211052+34
W
D
3
East Bengal FCEast Bengal FCEBL
201145-11
L
D
4
Al-SeebAl-SeebALS
200204-40
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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