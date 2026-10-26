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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Quwa Al Jawiya
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
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Watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Pakhtakor Tashkent
AFC Champions League Elite

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International Coverage

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Homepage Link

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Australia

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China

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Germany

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India

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Indonesia

Vision+

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Iran

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Iraq

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Japan

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Libya

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Malaysia

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Mauritania

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Pakistan

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Match Preview

Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Pakhtakor Tashkent meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides carrying mixed form into the contest.

The Iraqi club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, dropping points across both domestic and continental competition. Head coach Fathi Al Jabal will be looking for a response after a difficult run of results.

Pakhtakor arrive from Tashkent under Kamoliddin Tadjiev, sitting in ninth place in the West group. They have shown they can compete at this level but have not been immune to inconsistency themselves.

The fixture offers both sides a chance to improve their standing in the West group. Al Quwa Al Jawiya, positioned fifteenth, are in need of points if they are to stay in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Al Jabal

Al Quwa Al Jawiya head coach Fathi Al Jabal has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pakhtakor Tashkent manager Kamoliddin Tadjiev is similarly yet to release lineup or squad news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visiting side at this stage, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

DIY
D1-1
ALM
W0-3
ALA
L1-4
ALK
D0-0
ALT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PAT

PAT - Form

MAM
W1-2
QUT
W3-1
ALQ
D1-1
NAN
D1-1
NEF
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al Talaba in the Iraqi Premier League, and they were beaten heavily by Al-Ain, 4-1, in the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this month. They did record a 3-0 win over Al-Mosul in that run, but have scored just five goals and conceded six across the five games.

Pakhtakor's last five shows two wins, two draws, and one loss. They beat Bunyodkor Tashkent 3-1 and won 2-1 away to Mashal Muborak, but their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Neftchi Fargona in the Uzbek League. They drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing. Across five matches, Pakhtakor have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Quwa Al JawiyaDrawPakhtakor Tashkent
0
1
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
0
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
2
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
1
FT
1Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3

The two clubs have met three times in AFC competition, with Pakhtakor holding a slight edge in the series. The most recent encounter came in April 2021, when Pakhtakor won 1-0 at home, following a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier that month. Their first recorded meeting, a qualification match in February 2019, also went Pakhtakor's way, 2-1 in Tashkent. Al Quwa Al Jawiya are yet to record a win in this fixture across the three games on record.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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