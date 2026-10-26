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How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent with a VPN

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International Coverage

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Pakhtakor Tashkent meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides carrying mixed form into the contest.

The Iraqi club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, dropping points across both domestic and continental competition. Head coach Fathi Al Jabal will be looking for a response after a difficult run of results.

Pakhtakor arrive from Tashkent under Kamoliddin Tadjiev, sitting in ninth place in the West group. They have shown they can compete at this level but have not been immune to inconsistency themselves.

The fixture offers both sides a chance to improve their standing in the West group. Al Quwa Al Jawiya, positioned fifteenth, are in need of points if they are to stay in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya head coach Fathi Al Jabal has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pakhtakor Tashkent manager Kamoliddin Tadjiev is similarly yet to release lineup or squad news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visiting side at this stage, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al Talaba in the Iraqi Premier League, and they were beaten heavily by Al-Ain, 4-1, in the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this month. They did record a 3-0 win over Al-Mosul in that run, but have scored just five goals and conceded six across the five games.

Pakhtakor's last five shows two wins, two draws, and one loss. They beat Bunyodkor Tashkent 3-1 and won 2-1 away to Mashal Muborak, but their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Neftchi Fargona in the Uzbek League. They drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing. Across five matches, Pakhtakor have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met three times in AFC competition, with Pakhtakor holding a slight edge in the series. The most recent encounter came in April 2021, when Pakhtakor won 1-0 at home, following a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier that month. Their first recorded meeting, a qualification match in February 2019, also went Pakhtakor's way, 2-1 in Tashkent. Al Quwa Al Jawiya are yet to record a win in this fixture across the three games on record.