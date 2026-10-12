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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Quwa Al Jawiya
team-logoAl-Ain
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Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Iraq

Al Rabiaa TV

alrabiaa.tv

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

SSC / beIN Sports

ssc.sa

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / beIN Sports

adtv.ae

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al-Ain will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 19:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Al Jabal

Al Quwa Al Jawiya are managed by Fathi Al Jabal, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Vladimir Ivic takes charge of Al-Ain, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the visiting squad either. Further squad details will be provided when available.

Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

KAR
W2-3
ALZ
L0-1
NEF
L1-0
DIY
D1-1
ALM
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALA

ALA - Form

ALK
W2-0
ALN
W2-1
KAL
W0-2
ALW
D2-2
ALN
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Al-Mosul in the Iraqi Premier League on October 7, a result that snapped a difficult run. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Diyala and lost to Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five games, they have shown inconsistency on both sides of the ball.

Al-Ain have been in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five. The standout result was a 4-0 defeat of Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, and Ivic's side have also strung together three wins in the Arabian Gulf League. They have scored ten goals and conceded three across that five-match run, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Khorfakkan.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two clubs. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al-Ain at this level of continental competition.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Ain sit in first place while Al Quwa Al Jawiya are in 13th. That gap in the standings reflects the difference in form between the two sides heading into this fixture.

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