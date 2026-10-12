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How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al-Ain will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 19:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya are managed by Fathi Al Jabal, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Vladimir Ivic takes charge of Al-Ain, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the visiting squad either. Further squad details will be provided when available.

Form

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Al-Mosul in the Iraqi Premier League on October 7, a result that snapped a difficult run. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Diyala and lost to Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five games, they have shown inconsistency on both sides of the ball.

Al-Ain have been in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five. The standout result was a 4-0 defeat of Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, and Ivic's side have also strung together three wins in the Arabian Gulf League. They have scored ten goals and conceded three across that five-match run, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Khorfakkan.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two clubs. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al-Ain at this level of continental competition.

Standings

In the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Ain sit in first place while Al Quwa Al Jawiya are in 13th. That gap in the standings reflects the difference in form between the two sides heading into this fixture.