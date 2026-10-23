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How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 19:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Probable lineups
Manager
- B. Rodgers
Al Qadsiah are managed by Brendan Rodgers, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Simone Inzaghi takes charge of Al Hilal, but no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.
Form
Al Qadsiah come into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions, conceding just once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home win over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, with Tijani Reijnders scoring deep into stoppage time. A 5-0 win over Al Kholood and back-to-back victories over Abha and Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite underline their consistency. They drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in continental competition during that stretch.
Al Hilal have won all five of their last matches without a single defeat, scoring 12 goals and conceding three across Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league win over Al Hazem. Earlier results include a 3-2 win over Al Ittihad and a 6-0 demolition of Al-Taawoun, the latter representing their most emphatic performance in the sample.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five encounters, Al Hilal hold the stronger record, with two wins compared to one for Al Qadsiah, while two matches have ended level. Al Hilal won 2-0 and 2-2 in back-to-back home fixtures in 2025, though Al Qadsiah claimed a 2-1 victory at home in January of that year.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|8
|1
|1
|24
|9
|+15
|25
W
W
W
D
W
|2
|9
|8
|0
|1
|27
|7
|+20
|24
W
W
W
L
W
|3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|7
|+13
|22
W
W
D
W
L
|4
|9
|6
|2
|1
|18
|10
|+8
|20
W
L
W
W
W
|5
|9
|6
|0
|3
|23
|12
|+11
|18
W
W
W
L
W
|6
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|9
|+5
|16
L
L
D
W
W
|7
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|9
|0
|15
W
D
L
D
W
|8
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|15
L
W
D
D
D
|9
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|18
|-4
|12
L
L
L
W
D
|10
|10
|2
|6
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|12
W
W
D
D
D
|11
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|14
|0
|11
W
D
W
D
L
|12
|11
|2
|4
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|10
D
L
L
D
L
|13
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|18
|-9
|9
L
D
W
D
L
|14
|11
|1
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|8
D
L
L
D
D
|15
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|17
|-7
|7
D
W
L
D
D
|16
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|23
|-13
|6
L
L
W
L
L
|17
|10
|0
|4
|6
|4
|17
|-13
|4
L
D
L
L
L
|18
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|2
L
D
L
L
L
Al Qadsiah sit top of the Saudi Pro League, with Al Hilal in second place, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the two sides currently shaping the title conversation.