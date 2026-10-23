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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
team-logoAl Hilal
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Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Angola

DStv Now / ESPN Africa

dstv.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Denmark

SPL Watch

livesoccertv.com

Egypt

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Great Britain

SPL Watch

livesoccertv.com

Greece

SPL Watch

livesoccertv.com

Iceland

SPL Watch

livesoccertv.com

Indonesia

SPOTV Asia

spotvnow.com

Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

DStv Now / ESPN Africa

dstv.com

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Norway

SPL Watch

livesoccertv.com

Oman

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

South Africa

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Tunisia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Uganda

DStv Now / ESPN Africa

dstv.com

United Arab Emirates

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

United States

Fox Soccer Plus / fuboTV

foxsports.com

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Rodgers

Al Qadsiah are managed by Brendan Rodgers, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi takes charge of Al Hilal, but no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALW
W2-1
ALK
W0-5
PAT
D1-1
ABH
W2-1
ALT
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HIL

HIL - Form

ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
ITT
W3-2
ALS
W0-2
ALH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Qadsiah come into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions, conceding just once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home win over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, with Tijani Reijnders scoring deep into stoppage time. A 5-0 win over Al Kholood and back-to-back victories over Abha and Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite underline their consistency. They drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in continental competition during that stretch.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last matches without a single defeat, scoring 12 goals and conceding three across Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league win over Al Hazem. Earlier results include a 3-2 win over Al Ittihad and a 6-0 demolition of Al-Taawoun, the latter representing their most emphatic performance in the sample.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al QadsiahDrawAl Hilal
1
2
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five encounters, Al Hilal hold the stronger record, with two wins compared to one for Al Qadsiah, while two matches have ended level. Al Hilal won 2-0 and 2-2 in back-to-back home fixtures in 2025, though Al Qadsiah claimed a 2-1 victory at home in January of that year.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
10811249+1525
W
W
W
D
W
2
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
9801277+2024
W
W
W
L
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
9711207+1322
W
W
D
W
L
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
96211810+820
W
L
W
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
96032312+1118
W
W
W
L
W
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
10514149+516
L
L
D
W
W
7
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
1043399015
W
D
L
D
W
8
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
104331416-215
L
W
D
D
D
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al ShababAl ShababALS
102531414011
W
D
W
D
L
12
Al HazemAl HazemALH
112451216-410
D
L
L
D
L
13
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
9234918-99
L
D
W
D
L
14
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
111551219-78
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
91441017-77
D
W
L
D
D
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
111371023-136
L
L
W
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
10046417-134
L
D
L
L
L
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Qadsiah sit top of the Saudi Pro League, with Al Hilal in second place, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the two sides currently shaping the title conversation.

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