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How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neom SC will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Neom, Christophe Galtier is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League. The one blemish in that run was a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental competition, though their domestic form has been solid. Across the five matches, Nassr have scored ten goals and conceded six.

Neom's last five fixtures tell a more complicated story: two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Al-Ettifaq, but they also drew 1-1 with Al Hazem and beat Al Fateh 4-2 in a high-scoring encounter. The standout result in that run remains their 2-0 win away at Al Hilal. Neom have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Al Nassr edged Neom 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Nassr won 3-1 away at Neom in November 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, Al Nassr have won both fixtures and hold a clear advantage in this series.

Standings

Al Nassr currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League, while Neom occupy fifth place, making this a fixture between two sides separated by just two positions in the standings.