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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Nassr FC
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoNeom SC
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Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Canada

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Denmark

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Egypt

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Finland

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

Great Britain

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Greece

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Ireland Republic

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Italy

SportItalia

sportitalia.com

Kenya

DStv Now

dstv.com

Korea Republic

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

New Zealand

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Nigeria

SuperSport (StarTimes App)

startimestv.com

Norway

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Pakistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

South Africa

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Sweden

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch/sport

United Arab Emirates

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

United States

Fox Sports (FOX Deportes)

foxsports.com

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neom SC will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Neom, Christophe Galtier is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

ALN

ALN - Form

ABH
W2-1
ALK
D1-1
ALA
L4-0
DIR
W3-0
NEF
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEO

NEO - Form

ALK
W3-0
HIL
W0-2
ALF
W4-2
ALH
D1-1
ALI
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League. The one blemish in that run was a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental competition, though their domestic form has been solid. Across the five matches, Nassr have scored ten goals and conceded six.

Neom's last five fixtures tell a more complicated story: two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Al-Ettifaq, but they also drew 1-1 with Al Hazem and beat Al Fateh 4-2 in a high-scoring encounter. The standout result in that run remains their 2-0 win away at Al Hilal. Neom have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Nassr FCDrawNeom SC
2
0
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
1
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
1
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
3
FT
4Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Al Nassr edged Neom 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Nassr won 3-1 away at Neom in November 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, Al Nassr have won both fixtures and hold a clear advantage in this series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
9801277+2024
W
W
W
L
W
2
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
9711239+1422
W
W
D
W
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
8611197+1219
W
D
W
L
W
4
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
96032312+1118
W
W
W
L
W
5
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
8521149+517
L
W
W
W
D
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
9513148+616
L
D
W
W
W
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
94321312+115
W
D
D
D
W
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
933389-112
D
L
D
W
L
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al HazemAl HazemALH
102351014-49
L
L
D
L
W
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
8233917-89
D
W
D
L
W
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
91531113-28
D
W
D
L
L
14
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
91441017-77
D
W
L
D
D
15
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
101451017-77
L
L
D
D
L
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
10136920-116
L
W
L
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
9045416-124
D
L
L
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Nassr currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League, while Neom occupy fifth place, making this a fixture between two sides separated by just two positions in the standings.

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