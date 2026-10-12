International Coverage

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neftchi Fargona will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 19:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no official injury or suspension information has been released for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Neftchi Fargona, managed by Islom Ismoilov, are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Al Nassr head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, a performance that followed a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite — their heaviest loss of the campaign. They also drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej and lost 2-1 to Al Ittihad in that run. Across the five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Neftchi Fargona have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Xorazm in the Uzbek League, while before that they beat Lokomotiv Tashkent 1-0 and defeated Al Quwa Al Jawiya 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 6-2 loss to Nasaf Qarshi. Across the five fixtures, Neftchi scored six goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fargona are recorded. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Nassr currently sit in 16th place — a position that places them among the sides who will need points urgently to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Neftchi Fargona occupy fifth place in the same group, meaning they arrive in Riyadh with a standings advantage and the confidence of a side already tracking toward progression.