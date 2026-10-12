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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Nassr FC
team-logoNeftchi Fargona
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Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Al Nassr FC
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Algeria

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Austria

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Bahrain

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

China

Migu

Migu Video

Egypt

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Germany

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports Eurasia

Setanta Sports

Kuwait

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Arena

Astro

Qatar

Al Kass / beIN Sports

Al Kass Sports Channels

Saudi Arabia

SSC (Saudi Sports Company)

SSC

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Switzerland

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / SSC

Abu Dhabi Media

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

Paramount+

Uzbekistan

MTRK Sport

MTRK

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neftchi Fargona will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 19:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no official injury or suspension information has been released for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Neftchi Fargona, managed by Islom Ismoilov, are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further details will be added as they become available.

Form

ALN

ALN - Form

ITT
L2-1
ABH
W2-1
ALK
D1-1
ALA
L4-0
DIR
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEF

NEF - Form

NAQ
L6-2
SUR
W2-1
ALQ
W1-0
LOT
W0-1
XOR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Nassr head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, a performance that followed a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite — their heaviest loss of the campaign. They also drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej and lost 2-1 to Al Ittihad in that run. Across the five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Neftchi Fargona have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Xorazm in the Uzbek League, while before that they beat Lokomotiv Tashkent 1-0 and defeated Al Quwa Al Jawiya 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 6-2 loss to Nasaf Qarshi. Across the five fixtures, Neftchi scored six goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fargona are recorded. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Nassr currently sit in 16th place — a position that places them among the sides who will need points urgently to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Neftchi Fargona occupy fifth place in the same group, meaning they arrive in Riyadh with a standings advantage and the confidence of a side already tracking toward progression.

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