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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al Nassr host Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to continue a run of domestic and continental momentum that has them pushing at the sharp end of multiple competitions.

Al Nassr arrive in strong shape. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League and back-to-back wins over Neom SC and Al Diriyah before that. The only blot on their recent record is a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of another continental assignment.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains central to everything Al Nassr do going forward, and Joao Felix continues to provide creativity in behind. The Portuguese forward has been at the heart of the club's attacking play, and his partnership with Felix gives Postecoglou genuine quality in the final third.

Al-Wasl, managed by Rui Vitoria, come into this fixture in inconsistent form. They have won two of their last five matches but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 2-1 loss to Al Qadsiah in the same competition earlier in the campaign.

The visitors did claim a 0-2 win at Baniyas in domestic competition and were involved in a 2-2 draw against Al-Ain in the ADNOC Pro League, suggesting they are capable of competing but have struggled to find consistency at this level.

Al-Wasl sit 14th in the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, while Al Nassr are eighth, meaning both sides have ground to make up if they are to advance. The fixture carries genuine weight for each team's continental ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl live.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Al-Wasl, Rui Vitoria has also not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al Nassr head into this fixture in excellent recent form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League, and they have also recorded wins over Neom SC, Al Diriyah, and Neftchi Fargona in that run. The only defeat came against Al-Ain, a 4-0 loss in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five.

Al-Wasl's last five matches present a more mixed picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Kalba FC in the President's Cup, and they claimed a 0-2 away win at Baniyas in the ADNOC Pro League. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in the AFC Champions League Elite, losing 1-3 to Al Ahli and 2-1 to Al Qadsiah.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two. Before that, Al Nassr claimed a 4-0 home victory in the AFC Champions League Elite in February 2025. Across the four recorded meetings in this dataset, Al Nassr have won three and lost one, with Al-Wasl's only victory coming in a 1-0 home win in March 2019.