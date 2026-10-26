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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Nassr FC
team-logoAl-Wasl
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Watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl
Al Nassr FC
Al-Wasl
AFC Champions League Elite

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+ Mexico

disneyplus.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Nigeria

SportyTV

sportytv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Turkey

D-Smart GO

dsmartgo.com.tr

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Match Preview

Al Nassr host Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to continue a run of domestic and continental momentum that has them pushing at the sharp end of multiple competitions.

Al Nassr arrive in strong shape. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League and back-to-back wins over Neom SC and Al Diriyah before that. The only blot on their recent record is a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of another continental assignment.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains central to everything Al Nassr do going forward, and Joao Felix continues to provide creativity in behind. The Portuguese forward has been at the heart of the club's attacking play, and his partnership with Felix gives Postecoglou genuine quality in the final third.

Al-Wasl, managed by Rui Vitoria, come into this fixture in inconsistent form. They have won two of their last five matches but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 2-1 loss to Al Qadsiah in the same competition earlier in the campaign.

The visitors did claim a 0-2 win at Baniyas in domestic competition and were involved in a 2-2 draw against Al-Ain in the ADNOC Pro League, suggesting they are capable of competing but have struggled to find consistency at this level.

Al-Wasl sit 14th in the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, while Al Nassr are eighth, meaning both sides have ground to make up if they are to advance. The fixture carries genuine weight for each team's continental ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl live.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Al-Wasl, Rui Vitoria has also not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ALN

ALN - Form

ALA
L4-0
DIR
W3-0
NEF
W3-1
NEO
W1-0
AFS
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALW

ALW - Form

ALA
D2-2
ALQ
L2-1
AHL
L1-3
BAY
W0-2
KAL
W2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Nassr head into this fixture in excellent recent form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League, and they have also recorded wins over Neom SC, Al Diriyah, and Neftchi Fargona in that run. The only defeat came against Al-Ain, a 4-0 loss in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five.

Al-Wasl's last five matches present a more mixed picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Kalba FC in the President's Cup, and they claimed a 0-2 away win at Baniyas in the ADNOC Pro League. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in the AFC Champions League Elite, losing 1-3 to Al Ahli and 2-1 to Al Qadsiah.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Nassr FCDrawAl-Wasl
3
0
1
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
0
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
4
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
4
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
3
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
1
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two. Before that, Al Nassr claimed a 4-0 home victory in the AFC Champions League Elite in February 2025. Across the four recorded meetings in this dataset, Al Nassr have won three and lost one, with Al-Wasl's only victory coming in a 1-0 home win in March 2019.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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