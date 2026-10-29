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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Nassr FC
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoAl Kholood
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Watch Al Nassr FC vs. Al Kholood live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League

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United StatesFubo
United KingdomSaudi Pro League YouTube
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Angola

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Brazil

Xsports

Xsports

Canada

SPL Watch

SPL Watch

Chad

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Democratic Republic of the Congo

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Egypt

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Ethiopia

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio / SPOTV

Vidio

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Libya

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Mali

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Mauritania

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Morocco

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Niger

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Nigeria

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

South Africa

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Sudan

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Tanzania

ESPN2 Africa

SuperSport / DStv

United States

Fox Soccer Plus / FOX Deportes / FOX One

Fox Sports

Yemen

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Match Preview

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Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Al-Awwal Park

Al Nassr host Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit second in the table and have been building momentum in the league, though their continental commitments have added complexity to their schedule. The postponement of their AFC Champions League Elite clash with Al Wasl — after the UAE club declined to travel to Riyadh amid regional security concerns — left a sour taste, with criticism directed at the Saudi Football Federation for not pushing harder to have the match ruled a forfeit under Asian Football Confederation regulations.

On the domestic front, Al Nassr have been in sharp form. Four wins from their last five Saudi Pro League outings have kept them firmly in the title conversation, and Postecoglou will want that run to continue against a side struggling near the bottom half of the table.

Al Kholood arrive in poor shape. Des Buckingham's team have lost four of their last five league matches, conceding freely and scoring rarely. A 5-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah and a 3-0 loss to Al Ettifaq underline just how difficult this period has been for the visitors.

The gulf in current league standing tells its own story. Al Nassr's position near the summit of the Saudi Pro League contrasts sharply with Al Kholood's place in the bottom half, where the pressure of avoiding a relegation battle is already beginning to build.

For all the off-pitch noise surrounding Al Nassr — from the postponed Asian fixture to the ongoing developments around Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus — Postecoglou will demand focus on the job at hand.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou


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