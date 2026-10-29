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International Coverage

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 29 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Al Nassr host Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit second in the table and have been building momentum in the league, though their continental commitments have added complexity to their schedule. The postponement of their AFC Champions League Elite clash with Al Wasl — after the UAE club declined to travel to Riyadh amid regional security concerns — left a sour taste, with criticism directed at the Saudi Football Federation for not pushing harder to have the match ruled a forfeit under Asian Football Confederation regulations.

On the domestic front, Al Nassr have been in sharp form. Four wins from their last five Saudi Pro League outings have kept them firmly in the title conversation, and Postecoglou will want that run to continue against a side struggling near the bottom half of the table.

Al Kholood arrive in poor shape. Des Buckingham's team have lost four of their last five league matches, conceding freely and scoring rarely. A 5-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah and a 3-0 loss to Al Ettifaq underline just how difficult this period has been for the visitors.

The gulf in current league standing tells its own story. Al Nassr's position near the summit of the Saudi Pro League contrasts sharply with Al Kholood's place in the bottom half, where the pressure of avoiding a relegation battle is already beginning to build.

For all the off-pitch noise surrounding Al Nassr — from the postponed Asian fixture to the ongoing developments around Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus — Postecoglou will demand focus on the job at hand.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads



