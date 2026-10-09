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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Nassr FC
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoAl Diriyah
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Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah with a VPN


VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8
Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Diriyah will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Al Nassr are managed by Ange Postecoglou, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Bruno Lage takes charge of Al Diriyah, but similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away team at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest squad updates from both camps.

Form

ALN

ALN - Form

ALT
W2-1
ITT
L2-1
ABH
W2-1
ALK
D1-1
ALA
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
DIR

DIR - Form

ALK
D1-1
ALI
W0-3
ALQ
L0-2
ALF
W1-2
ABH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Nassr have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, their heaviest loss of the season. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League and beat Abha 2-1. Across the five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that points to a side capable of scoring but vulnerable at the back.

Al Diriyah have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent game ended goalless against Abha, while their best result in the run was a 3-0 win over Al-Ettifaq. They also claimed a 1-2 away victory at Al Fateh. The side scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, giving them a positive goal difference over the period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Nassr FCDrawAl Diriyah
1
0
0
King Cup
Al Diriyah badge
Al Diriyah
DIR
1
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
4
FT
4Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between the two clubs in the available data came in the King Cup in August 2026, when Al Nassr beat Al Diriyah 4-1, with Al Diriyah as the home side. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record on file, and no further historical meetings are available in the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League, placing them firmly in the upper tier of the division and within reach of the leading sides. Al Diriyah are eighth, a position that puts them in mid-table and makes this fixture a meaningful test of their ambitions to push higher up the standings.

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