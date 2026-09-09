How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Abha with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Abha will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Abha today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr are managed by Ange Postecoglou, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad list will be added as they emerge ahead of kick-off.

Abha are led by Damir Buric, and similarly no team news has been confirmed at this stage. Check back closer to the match for the latest on both squads.

Form

Al Nassr head into this fixture with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, ending a strong run that included a 4-0 win over Al Riyadh and a 3-2 victory away at Al-Ettifaq. Across those five games, Nassr scored 14 goals and conceded five, underlining their attacking output despite the recent setback.

Abha's last five matches tell a contrasting story. They have won none, drawing once and losing four times. Their sole point came in a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej, sandwiched between defeats including a 4-0 loss to Al Ahli. They have scored just four goals across that stretch while conceding nine, a record that reflects their position at the foot of the table.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2024, when Al Nassr ran out emphatic 8-0 winners with Abha as the home team in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Nassr have been the dominant force, winning four and drawing one, with the only shared points coming in a 2-2 draw at Al-Awwal Park in October 2023.

Standings

In the current Saudi Pro League table, Al Nassr sit second while Abha are placed 18th.