How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 08:25 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

Al Kholood host Al Khaleej at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah in the Saudi Pro League, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of form.

Al Kholood have endured a difficult run, losing all five of their most recent league matches. The defeat to Al Nassr — a 5-3 thriller in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick — was the latest blow for Des Buckingham's side, who have now conceded 15 goals across that five-game stretch.

Al Khaleej arrive in a far healthier position. Jose Gomes' team won three of their last five league outings, with their most recent result a 4-2 victory over Al Hazem. They have shown the ability to score freely, netting 10 goals across their last five matches.

For Al Kholood, currently sitting 11th in the Saudi Pro League table, this fixture represents an opportunity to arrest a damaging losing run. A home crowd at King Abdullah Stadium will be needed to lift a squad that has shipped goals at an alarming rate.

Al Khaleej, ninth in the standings, will be confident of extending their positive momentum. Three wins from five is a solid return, and their attack has looked sharp enough to cause problems for a porous Al Kholood defence.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads