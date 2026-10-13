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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Ittihad
team-logoShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
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Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Ittihad
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

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Disney+

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China

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beIN Sports

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Al Rabiaa TV

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How to watch Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al Ittihad and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 19:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC lineups

4-2-3-1
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
page.match.formation.title
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC crest
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
4-2-3-1
P. RajkovicP. Rajkovicteam-logoA. Al-JulaydanJ. SimicJ. SimicF. AbdiF. AbdiD. PereiraD. PereiraG. WijnaldumG. WijnaldumS. BergwijnS. BergwijnD. LopyD. LopyR. RiosR. Riosteam-logoG. IlenikhenaY. En-NesyriY. En-Nesyriteam-logoM. Donelliteam-logoR. VictorW. FaesW. Faesteam-logoKauan Santosteam-logoI. GomesN. MaksimovicN. MaksimovicS. EzatolahiS. EzatolahiJ. MarkeloJ. Markeloteam-logoGuilhermeteam-logoBreno CascardoS. AzmounS. Azmoun
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC crest
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
4-2-3-1
Al Ittihad

Starting XI

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Wissing
  • A. Jardine

Al Ittihad are managed by Jens Wissing, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC are managed by Andre Jardine. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

ITT

ITT - Form

ALN
W2-1
ALF
W2-1
AFS
W1-3
ALS
D1-1
HIL
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ALA

ALA - Form

ALD
W2-0
ALW
W0-1
ALJ
L1-3
UFC
D1-1
TRA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, though prior to that they drew 1-1 with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite. The three wins in that run include a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly. Ittihad scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite, while they also won 1-0 away at Al-Wasl and 2-0 against Al-Dhafra. The one defeat in that run came against Al-Jazira, who beat them 3-1. Shabab Al-Ahli scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al IttihadDrawShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
0
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
0
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC badge
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
1
FT
0Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 30, 2025, when Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 1-0 away at Al Ittihad. That result gives the Dubai side the advantage in head-to-head history between the two clubs, though the limited sample makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC sit sixth and Al Ittihad are eighth, meaning the home side must win to close the gap on their opponents and improve their qualification prospects.

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