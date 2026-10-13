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How to watch Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Ittihad and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 19:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad are managed by Jens Wissing, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC are managed by Andre Jardine. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, though prior to that they drew 1-1 with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite. The three wins in that run include a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly. Ittihad scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite, while they also won 1-0 away at Al-Wasl and 2-0 against Al-Dhafra. The one defeat in that run came against Al-Jazira, who beat them 3-1. Shabab Al-Ahli scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 30, 2025, when Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 1-0 away at Al Ittihad. That result gives the Dubai side the advantage in head-to-head history between the two clubs, though the limited sample makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC sit sixth and Al Ittihad are eighth, meaning the home side must win to close the gap on their opponents and improve their qualification prospects.