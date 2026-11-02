How to watch Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al Hilal return to AFC Champions League Elite action on Tuesday, November 3, as they host Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in Matchday 4 of the continental competition.

Simone Inzaghi's side arrive at this fixture sitting fifth in the West group standings, with the Saudi leaders looking to improve their continental position after a mixed campaign so far.

Al Hilal head into this match in strong domestic form. A 2-0 win over Al Fateh on October 31 extended their run of productive results in the Saudi Pro League, where they lead the table with 30 points from 11 matches.

Ollie Watkins has been central to that domestic charge. The English striker has scored five goals and contributed five assists across eight Saudi Pro League appearances since joining from Aston Villa, and he quickly acknowledged that the step up was steeper than expected — describing the division as tough and praising the quality of the clubs.

Shabab Al-Ahli arrive as the stronger side in the group standings, sitting second in the West table. The Dubai club have won all five of their matches across all competitions in their last five outings, including a 2-0 victory over Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 27.

Andre Jardine's squad carry genuine momentum into Riyadh. Five wins from five across domestic and continental competition underlines a consistency that Al Hilal, who lost to Al-Shamal in their most recent Champions League outing, will need to match.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC.

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