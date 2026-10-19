International Coverage

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Hazem will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Simone Inzaghi has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially reported by Al Hilal. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Al Hazem, Jalel Kadri is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Al Hilal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Neom SC (0-2) in early September. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 13, and they also recorded a convincing 6-0 victory against Al-Taawoun in the league. Across those five games, the side have scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Al Hazem's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Saudi Pro League matches. They were beaten 3-2 by Al Fateh on October 15 and lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in September, though draws against Neom SC and Al-Faisaly show they are capable of earning points. The side have scored five goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 2, 2026, when Al Hazem hosted Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and lost 3-0. Before that, Al Hilal won 3-0 at home in January 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Al Hilal have won all five, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second while Al Hazem are tenth, placing the hosts among the division's leading contenders and the visitors in the bottom half of the standings.