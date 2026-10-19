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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Hazem
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Al Hilal vs Al Hazem: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Angola

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Bahrain

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Brazil

Xsports

Xsports

Canada

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

Egypt

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Jordan

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Kenya

ESPN Africa / GOtv

SuperSport

Kuwait

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Morocco

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

New Zealand

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

South Africa

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

United Arab Emirates

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

United Kingdom

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

United States

FOX Deportes / Fox Soccer Plus

FOX Sports

Zambia

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Hazem will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially reported by Al Hilal. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Al Hazem, Jalel Kadri is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

HIL

HIL - Form

NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
ITT
W3-2
ALS
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALH

ALH - Form

AFS
D0-0
ALT
W1-0
AHL
L3-1
NEO
D1-1
ALF
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Hilal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Neom SC (0-2) in early September. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 13, and they also recorded a convincing 6-0 victory against Al-Taawoun in the league. Across those five games, the side have scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Al Hazem's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Saudi Pro League matches. They were beaten 3-2 by Al Fateh on October 15 and lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in September, though draws against Neom SC and Al-Faisaly show they are capable of earning points. The side have scored five goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl Hazem
5
0
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
9
FT
King Cup
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
FT
22Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 2, 2026, when Al Hazem hosted Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and lost 3-0. Before that, Al Hilal won 3-0 at home in January 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Al Hilal have won all five, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
9711239+1422
W
W
D
W
W
2
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
8701267+1921
W
W
L
W
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
8611197+1219
W
D
W
L
W
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
8521149+517
L
W
W
W
D
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
9513148+616
L
D
W
W
W
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
85032010+1015
W
W
L
W
L
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
94321312+115
W
D
D
D
W
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
933389-112
D
L
D
W
L
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al HazemAl HazemALH
92341013-39
L
D
L
W
D
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
8233917-89
D
W
D
L
W
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
8143911-27
W
D
L
L
D
14
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
9144814-67
L
D
D
L
D
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
8134815-76
W
L
D
D
L
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
10136920-116
L
W
L
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
9045416-124
D
L
L
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
AFC Champions League
Relegation

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second while Al Hazem are tenth, placing the hosts among the division's leading contenders and the visitors in the bottom half of the standings.

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