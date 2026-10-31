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How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Fubo United Kingdom Saudi Pro League YouTube

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 31 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al Hilal host Al Fateh at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table heading into the fixture.

Simone Inzaghi's side arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their attack has been relentless, scoring 13 goals across those five games while conceding just four.

Al Hilal's most recent league outing saw them thrash Al Taaawun 6-0, a result that underlines the firepower at Inzaghi's disposal. Their only defeat in this run came against Neom in the Saudi Pro League on 7 September.

Al Fateh, managed by Jamal Sellami, arrive in far more difficult circumstances. They have lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, conceding nine goals in the process, and currently sit 16th in the standings.

The visitors' recent form includes a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al Ahli and a 3-1 loss to Al Shabab, leaving them in desperate need of a result. Their sole win in this stretch came against Al Hazem, a 3-2 away victory.

With Al Hilal chasing points at the top and Al Fateh fighting to climb off the bottom, there is plenty at stake at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

Team news & squads