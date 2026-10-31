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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Fateh FC
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Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Fateh FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC in live Saudi Pro League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSaudi Pro League YouTube
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Angola

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

Canada

SPL Watch

SPL Watch

Chad

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

Startimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Egypt

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Ethiopia

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Libya

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Mozambique

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Namibia

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

Niger

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

Nigeria

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Norway

SPL Watch

SPL Watch

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

South Africa

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sudan

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Sweden

SPL Watch

SPL Watch

Tanzania

Azam Sports 5 HD

[suspicious link removed]

United States (USA)

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Sports

Zambia

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Match Preview

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Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al Hilal host Al Fateh at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table heading into the fixture.

Simone Inzaghi's side arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their attack has been relentless, scoring 13 goals across those five games while conceding just four.

Al Hilal's most recent league outing saw them thrash Al Taaawun 6-0, a result that underlines the firepower at Inzaghi's disposal. Their only defeat in this run came against Neom in the Saudi Pro League on 7 September.

Al Fateh, managed by Jamal Sellami, arrive in far more difficult circumstances. They have lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, conceding nine goals in the process, and currently sit 16th in the standings.

The visitors' recent form includes a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al Ahli and a 3-1 loss to Al Shabab, leaving them in desperate need of a result. Their sole win in this stretch came against Al Hazem, a 3-2 away victory.

With Al Hilal chasing points at the top and Al Fateh fighting to climb off the bottom, there is plenty at stake at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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