How to watch Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 07:15 Al Hazem Club Stadium

Al Nassr travel to Ar Rass to face Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League at Al Hazem Club Stadium on Saturday, 28 November.

The visitors arrive in good spirits after beating Al-Sadd 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty and Joao Felix added a spectacular back-heeled volley, a goal that drew praise well beyond Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr sit third in the league table, and Ange Postecoglou's side will want to put behind them a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli on 20 November. They also face a busy run of fixtures, with Al Qadsiah and an Asian trip to Al-Gharafa following this game.

Al Hazem, managed by Jalel Kadri, are in a tougher spot. They are 14th in the standings and have won none of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing two.

The hosts were beaten 4-2 by Al Khaleej in their most recent outing. They will have to find a way to stop an Al Nassr attack that has scored freely this season.

Al Nassr won both league meetings with Al Hazem last season, including a 4-0 home win in February. Here is how to follow the action.

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