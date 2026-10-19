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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Fayha
Majmaah Sports City
team-logoAl Ahli
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Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Canada

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Chad

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Denmark

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Egypt

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Finland

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Great Britain

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Iran

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Iraq

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Libya

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Morocco

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

New Zealand

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Norway

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Oman

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Spain

Movistar+ (Vamos)

movistarplus.es

Sudan

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Sweden

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Turkey (Syria)*

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

United States (USA)

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Yemen

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Majmaah Sports City

Today's game between Al-Fayha and Al Ahli will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 16:05.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Carille

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Al-Fayha ahead of this fixture. Coach Fabio Carille's selection will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

For Al Ahli, coach Marino Pusic has no confirmed injury or suspension data listed at this stage. Updates to the squad will be added as they become available ahead of Monday's match.

Form

ALF

ALF - Form

ALK
D2-2
ITT
L2-1
ALS
D0-0
ALR
D1-1
ALK
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

ALH
W3-1
PAT
D1-1
SFC
L2-1
ALF
W0-4
ALW
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Fayha have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three losses in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Khaleej, and they also lost 2-1 to Al Ittihad earlier in the sequence. A draw with Al Riyadh (1-1) and a goalless stalemate with Al Shabab were the only points they managed to collect. Across the five games, Al-Fayha scored four goals and conceded seven.

Al Ahli's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Wasl, while a 4-0 league win over Al Fateh before that demonstrated their attacking threat. A 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent and a 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al Hazem also feature in the run. Their only defeat came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-FayhaDrawAl Ahli
0
1
4
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
5
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
0
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
0
FT
1Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Majmaah Sports City in April 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli have dominated proceedings, winning four times to Al-Fayha's zero, with one draw. Al Ahli have scored 13 goals across those five meetings and conceded just three.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
9711239+1422
W
W
D
W
W
2
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
8701267+1921
W
W
L
W
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
8611197+1219
W
D
W
L
W
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
8521149+517
L
W
W
W
D
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
9513148+616
L
D
W
W
W
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
85032010+1015
W
W
L
W
L
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
94321312+115
W
D
D
D
W
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
933389-112
D
L
D
W
L
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al HazemAl HazemALH
92341013-39
L
D
L
W
D
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
8233917-89
D
W
D
L
W
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
8143911-27
W
D
L
L
D
14
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
9144814-67
L
D
D
L
D
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
8134815-76
W
L
D
D
L
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
10136920-116
L
W
L
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
9045416-124
D
L
L
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
AFC Champions League
Relegation

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al-Fayha currently sit 14th, while Al Ahli occupy sixth place.

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