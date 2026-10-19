International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Algeria Thmanyah thmanyah.com Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Canada SPL Watch splwatch.com Chad Thmanyah thmanyah.com Denmark SPL Watch splwatch.com Egypt Thmanyah thmanyah.com Finland SPL Watch splwatch.com France DAZN France dazn.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Great Britain SPL Watch splwatch.com Iran Thmanyah thmanyah.com Iraq Thmanyah thmanyah.com Libya Thmanyah thmanyah.com Morocco Thmanyah thmanyah.com New Zealand SPL Watch splwatch.com Norway SPL Watch splwatch.com Oman Thmanyah thmanyah.com Saudi Arabia Thmanyah thmanyah.com Spain Movistar+ (Vamos) movistarplus.es Sudan Thmanyah thmanyah.com Sweden SPL Watch splwatch.com Switzerland DAZN Switzerland dazn.com Turkey (Syria)* Thmanyah thmanyah.com United States (USA) fuboTV fubo.tv Yemen Thmanyah thmanyah.com

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 11:05 Majmaah Sports City

Today's game between Al-Fayha and Al Ahli will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 16:05.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Al-Fayha ahead of this fixture. Coach Fabio Carille's selection will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

For Al Ahli, coach Marino Pusic has no confirmed injury or suspension data listed at this stage. Updates to the squad will be added as they become available ahead of Monday's match.

Form

Al-Fayha have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three losses in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Khaleej, and they also lost 2-1 to Al Ittihad earlier in the sequence. A draw with Al Riyadh (1-1) and a goalless stalemate with Al Shabab were the only points they managed to collect. Across the five games, Al-Fayha scored four goals and conceded seven.

Al Ahli's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Wasl, while a 4-0 league win over Al Fateh before that demonstrated their attacking threat. A 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent and a 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al Hazem also feature in the run. Their only defeat came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Majmaah Sports City in April 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli have dominated proceedings, winning four times to Al-Fayha's zero, with one draw. Al Ahli have scored 13 goals across those five meetings and conceded just three.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al-Fayha currently sit 14th, while Al Ahli occupy sixth place.