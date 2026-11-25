How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 26 Nov 2026 - 09:25 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Al Fateh host Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf.

Both sides come into the game in the lower half of the table, with Al Fateh 16th and Al Riyadh 12th.

Jamal Sellami's Al Fateh have had a miserable October. They have lost four of their last five league games, including a 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal on October 31.

The defence is the biggest worry. Al Fateh have shipped 14 goals in those five matches, and their only win was a 3-2 success away at Al Hazem.

Mauricio Dulac's Al Riyadh arrive in mixed form. They were thrashed 6-0 by Al Qadsiah on October 29, but beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 five days earlier.

Riyadh also won the most recent meeting between these sides, 1-0 in May. Here is how to follow the game.

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