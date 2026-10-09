International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Algeria Thmanyah thmanyah.com Andorra DAZN France dazn.com Angola DStv Now dstv.com Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Bahrain Thmanyah thmanyah.com Benin ESPN Africa espn.com Bosnia and Herzegovina SPL Watch splwatch.com Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Brazil Canal GOAT youtube.com/c/CanalGOATBR Burkina Faso DStv Now dstv.com Burundi Startimes World Football startimestv.com Cameroon StarTimes App startimestv.com Canada SPL Watch splwatch.com Cape Verde Islands DStv Now dstv.com Central African Republic ESPN Africa espn.com Chad Thmanyah thmanyah.com Congo DR DStv Now dstv.com Côte d'Ivoire DStv Now dstv.com Cyprus SPL Watch splwatch.com Denmark SPL Watch splwatch.com Djibouti Thmanyah thmanyah.com Egypt Thmanyah thmanyah.com Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Eritrea DStv Now dstv.com Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Finland SPL Watch splwatch.com France DAZN France dazn.com Gabon DStv Now dstv.com Gambia DStv Now dstv.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Ghana DStv Now dstv.com Great Britain SPL Watch splwatch.com Greece SPL Watch splwatch.com Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Guinea-Bissau DStv Now dstv.com Iceland SPL Watch splwatch.com International Onefootball onefootball.com Iran Thmanyah thmanyah.com Iraq Thmanyah thmanyah.com Ireland Republic SPL Watch splwatch.com Jordan Thmanyah thmanyah.com Kenya DStv Now dstv.com Korea Republic SPL Watch splwatch.com Kuwait Thmanyah thmanyah.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.com Liberia DStv Now dstv.com Libya Thmanyah thmanyah.com Liechtenstein DAZN Germany dazn.com Madagascar DStv Now dstv.com Malawi DStv Now dstv.com Mali DStv Now dstv.com Malta SPL Watch splwatch.com Mauritania DStv Now dstv.com Mauritius Thmanyah thmanyah.com Mayotte ESPN Africa espn.com Monaco DAZN France dazn.com Montenegro SPL Watch splwatch.com Morocco Thmanyah thmanyah.com Mozambique DStv Now dstv.com Namibia DStv Now dstv.com New Zealand SPL Watch splwatch.com Niger DStv Now dstv.com Nigeria DStv Now dstv.com Norway SPL Watch splwatch.com Oman Thmanyah thmanyah.com Palestine Thmanyah thmanyah.com Portugal Sport TV1 sporttv.pt Puerto Rico Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Qatar Thmanyah thmanyah.com Reunion ESPN Africa espn.com Rwanda DStv Now dstv.com Saint Helena ESPN Africa espn.com Saudi Arabia Thmanyah thmanyah.com Senegal DStv Now dstv.com Serbia SPL Watch splwatch.com Seychelles DStv Now dstv.com Sierra Leone DStv Now dstv.com South Africa DStv Now dstv.com South Sudan DStv Now dstv.com Sudan Thmanyah thmanyah.com Swaziland DStv Now dstv.com Sweden SPL Watch splwatch.com Switzerland DAZN Switzerland dazn.com Syria Thmanyah thmanyah.com São Tomé and Príncipe ESPN Africa espn.com Tanzania DStv Now dstv.com Thailand True Premier Football HD 4 trueid.net Togo DStv Now dstv.com Tunisia Thmanyah thmanyah.com Uganda DStv Now dstv.com United Arab Emirates Thmanyah thmanyah.com USA Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Yemen Thmanyah thmanyah.com Zambia DStv Now dstv.com Zimbabwe DStv Now dstv.com

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 10:55 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 15:55.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Al Ahli are led by Marino Pusic. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the visiting side, and squad details will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Al Fateh have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom on 13 September, and they also fell 2-1 to Al Diriyah. The three draws included goalless stalemates against Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad, plus a 1-1 draw with Al-Faisaly. Across those five matches, Al Fateh scored three goals and conceded seven.

Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on 19 September, and they also drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. In the Saudi Pro League, they beat Al Hazem 3-1 and Al Riyadh 5-0, but lost 3-2 to Al Qadsiah. Al Ahli scored 12 goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Al Ahli have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting came in May 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Al Ahli have won three times compared to two wins for Al Fateh, with the most recent Al Fateh victory coming at home in December 2025 by a score of 2-1.

Standings

Al Ahli's sixth-place position gives them a platform to push into the upper reaches of the Saudi Pro League table, while Al Fateh's place in 15th means this fixture carries real urgency for the home side as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.