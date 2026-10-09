Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl Ahli
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli
Al Fateh FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Andorra

DAZN France

dazn.com

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Bahrain

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Benin

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Brazil

Canal GOAT

youtube.com/c/CanalGOATBR

Burkina Faso

DStv Now

dstv.com

Burundi

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Cameroon

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Canada

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Cape Verde Islands

DStv Now

dstv.com

Central African Republic

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Chad

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Congo DR

DStv Now

dstv.com

Côte d'Ivoire

DStv Now

dstv.com

Cyprus

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Denmark

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Djibouti

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Egypt

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Equatorial Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Eritrea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Finland

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com

Gabon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Gambia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Great Britain

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Greece

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Guinea-Bissau

DStv Now

dstv.com

Iceland

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

International

Onefootball

onefootball.com

Iran

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Iraq

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Ireland Republic

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Jordan

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Kenya

DStv Now

dstv.com

Korea Republic

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Kuwait

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Lesotho

DStv Now

dstv.com

Liberia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Libya

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Madagascar

DStv Now

dstv.com

Malawi

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mali

DStv Now

dstv.com

Malta

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Mauritania

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mauritius

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Mayotte

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Monaco

DAZN France

dazn.com

Montenegro

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Morocco

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Mozambique

DStv Now

dstv.com

Namibia

DStv Now

dstv.com

New Zealand

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Niger

DStv Now

dstv.com

Nigeria

DStv Now

dstv.com

Norway

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Oman

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Palestine

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Portugal

Sport TV1

sporttv.pt

Puerto Rico

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Qatar

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Reunion

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Rwanda

DStv Now

dstv.com

Saint Helena

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Senegal

DStv Now

dstv.com

Serbia

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Seychelles

DStv Now

dstv.com

Sierra Leone

DStv Now

dstv.com

South Africa

DStv Now

dstv.com

South Sudan

DStv Now

dstv.com

Sudan

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Swaziland

DStv Now

dstv.com

Sweden

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Syria

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

São Tomé and Príncipe

ESPN Africa

espn.com

Tanzania

DStv Now

dstv.com

Thailand

True Premier Football HD 4

trueid.net

Togo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Tunisia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Uganda

DStv Now

dstv.com

United Arab Emirates

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

USA

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Yemen

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Zambia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Zimbabwe

DStv Now

dstv.com

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 15:55.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Al-Atawi

Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Al Ahli are led by Marino Pusic. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the visiting side, and squad details will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

ALF

ALF - Form

AFS
D1-1
ITT
D0-0
ALT
D0-0
DIR
L1-2
NEO
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

ALR
W5-0
ALQ
L3-2
ALH
W3-1
PAT
D1-1
SFC
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Fateh have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom on 13 September, and they also fell 2-1 to Al Diriyah. The three draws included goalless stalemates against Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad, plus a 1-1 draw with Al-Faisaly. Across those five matches, Al Fateh scored three goals and conceded seven.

Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on 19 September, and they also drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. In the Saudi Pro League, they beat Al Hazem 3-1 and Al Riyadh 5-0, but lost 3-2 to Al Qadsiah. Al Ahli scored 12 goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Fateh FCDrawAl Ahli
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Al Ahli have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting came in May 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Al Ahli have won three times compared to two wins for Al Fateh, with the most recent Al Fateh victory coming at home in December 2025 by a score of 2-1.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Ahli's sixth-place position gives them a platform to push into the upper reaches of the Saudi Pro League table, while Al Fateh's place in 15th means this fixture carries real urgency for the home side as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google