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How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 15:55.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli Probable lineups
Manager
- K. Al-Atawi
Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.
Al Ahli are led by Marino Pusic. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the visiting side, and squad details will be updated ahead of the match.
Form
Al Fateh have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom on 13 September, and they also fell 2-1 to Al Diriyah. The three draws included goalless stalemates against Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad, plus a 1-1 draw with Al-Faisaly. Across those five matches, Al Fateh scored three goals and conceded seven.
Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on 19 September, and they also drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. In the Saudi Pro League, they beat Al Hazem 3-1 and Al Riyadh 5-0, but lost 3-2 to Al Qadsiah. Al Ahli scored 12 goals across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Al Ahli have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting came in May 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Al Ahli have won three times compared to two wins for Al Fateh, with the most recent Al Fateh victory coming at home in December 2025 by a score of 2-1.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|6
|0
|1
|23
|5
|+18
|18
W
L
W
W
W
|2
|7
|5
|2
|0
|12
|6
|+6
|17
W
W
W
D
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|7
|+9
|16
D
W
L
W
W
|4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|8
|+8
|16
D
W
W
W
W
|5
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|6
|+7
|15
W
W
W
L
L
|6
|7
|4
|0
|3
|16
|10
|+6
|12
W
L
W
L
L
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|10
|+2
|12
L
W
D
W
D
|8
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|5
|+2
|11
D
W
L
W
D
|9
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|11
D
D
W
L
L
|10
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
L
W
D
D
L
|11
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|8
W
D
L
W
D
|12
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
D
L
D
W
D
|13
|7
|0
|5
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|5
D
D
L
L
D
|14
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4
D
L
L
D
D
|15
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
D
D
D
|16
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|3
L
D
D
L
D
|17
|7
|0
|3
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|3
L
L
D
L
D
|18
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|2
D
L
L
L
D
Al Ahli's sixth-place position gives them a platform to push into the upper reaches of the Saudi Pro League table, while Al Fateh's place in 15th means this fixture carries real urgency for the home side as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.