International Coverage

How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Majmaah Sports City

Today's game between Al-Faisaly and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 14:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Giovanni Solinas has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al-Faisaly ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Al Nassr, Ange Postecoglou has similarly not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension list confirmed. The Australian coach has faced questions about his squad management, particularly regarding how long Ronaldo continues to play full matches amid a difficult run of personal form. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Al-Faisaly head into this match having won one, lost one, and drawn three of their last five Saudi Pro League games, a sequence that reflects a team capable of picking up points but unable to string results together consistently. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Al Shabab, and they have drawn 0-0 in back-to-back fixtures before that run, suggesting a side that can be difficult to break down but also struggles to convert pressure into wins. They beat Al Kholood 3-2 in their only victory across this stretch, showing they carry a goal threat when the game opens up. Across five matches, their defensive record has been a concern, conceding in three of those games.

Al Nassr arrive in better shape, having won three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Neom SC in the league, and they also claimed a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah and a 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only defeat in this run was a heavy 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental competition, a result that stands out as an outlier. Three wins from five, with goals coming freely in the victories, points to a team with attacking quality even when individual performances fluctuate.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs in the Saudi Pro League ended in a 4-0 victory for Al Nassr, though that fixture was played back in January 2022. Al-Faisaly have shown they can compete in this rivalry, winning 2-1 at home in August 2021 and also claiming a 1-0 victory in the King Cup that same year. Across the five most recent meetings on record, Al Nassr hold the stronger overall record, though Al-Faisaly's home wins demonstrate this is not a one-sided series.

Standings

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League table, while Al-Faisaly are down in 14th. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this fixture a sharp edge, with Al Nassr chasing the leaders and Al-Faisaly needing points to move away from danger.