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International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Al-Ain host Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the UAE side looking to reassert themselves in continental competition after a turbulent run of domestic results.

Vladimir Ivic's side sit top of the West standings, but back-to-back defeats in the ADNOC Pro League and the President's Cup have disrupted their momentum at a critical stage of the campaign.

Tractor arrive from Iran carrying their own inconsistencies. Javad Nekounam's squad has struggled to string results together, and their position at the foot of the West group leaves them with little margin for error.

For Al-Ain, the AFC Champions League Elite has offered a more reliable stage. A 4-0 win over Al Nassr and a 4-1 victory against Al Quwa Al Jawiya underline their continental quality, even as league form has wavered.

Tractor's recent results tell a more complicated story. A win over Sanat Naft Abadan in the Persian Gulf Pro League offered some encouragement, but they have managed just one point from their two AFC Champions League Elite outings so far.

This fixture carries real weight at both ends of the group table. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain are managed by Vladimir Ivic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off.

Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as they become available.

Form

Al-Ain head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their continental form has been the standout, with a 4-0 victory over Al Nassr and a 4-1 win against Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League Elite. Domestically, they have struggled, losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the ADNOC Pro League and then falling 3-2 to the same opponent in the President's Cup. Across those five matches, Al-Ain have scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Tractor's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Sanat Naft Abadan in the Persian Gulf Pro League, and they drew 0-0 with Al-Shamal in their last AFC Champions League Elite appearance. They have lost both of their other recent matches by a single goal, conceding only twice across the five games while scoring five.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recorded AFC Champions League Elite history, and neither fixture produced a winner. The most recent encounter, in April 2014, finished 2-2 with Tractor as the home side. Weeks earlier, Al-Ain hosted and won 3-1. The head-to-head record is therefore evenly balanced, with one win apiece and a draw, and four goals scored by each side across the two meetings.