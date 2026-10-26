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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Ain
team-logoTractor
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Watch Al-Ain vs Tractor live: TV, livestreams, international AFC Champions League Elite coverage

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Al-Ain vs Tractor
Al-Ain
Tractor
AFC Champions League Elite
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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

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Australia

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Disney+

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India

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Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI+ / MNC Soccer Channel

Vision+

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Match Preview

Al-Ain host Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the UAE side looking to reassert themselves in continental competition after a turbulent run of domestic results.

Vladimir Ivic's side sit top of the West standings, but back-to-back defeats in the ADNOC Pro League and the President's Cup have disrupted their momentum at a critical stage of the campaign.

Tractor arrive from Iran carrying their own inconsistencies. Javad Nekounam's squad has struggled to string results together, and their position at the foot of the West group leaves them with little margin for error.

For Al-Ain, the AFC Champions League Elite has offered a more reliable stage. A 4-0 win over Al Nassr and a 4-1 victory against Al Quwa Al Jawiya underline their continental quality, even as league form has wavered.

Tractor's recent results tell a more complicated story. A win over Sanat Naft Abadan in the Persian Gulf Pro League offered some encouragement, but they have managed just one point from their two AFC Champions League Elite outings so far.

This fixture carries real weight at both ends of the group table. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain vs Tractor Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Ivic

Al-Ain are managed by Vladimir Ivic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off.

Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as they become available.

Form

ALA

ALA - Form

ALW
D2-2
ALN
W4-0
ALQ
W1-4
ALA
L2-0
ALA
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TRA

TRA - Form

ESK
L1-0
ALA
L1-0
EST
D1-1
ALS
D0-0
SNA
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al-Ain head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their continental form has been the standout, with a 4-0 victory over Al Nassr and a 4-1 win against Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League Elite. Domestically, they have struggled, losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the ADNOC Pro League and then falling 3-2 to the same opponent in the President's Cup. Across those five matches, Al-Ain have scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Tractor's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Sanat Naft Abadan in the Persian Gulf Pro League, and they drew 0-0 with Al-Shamal in their last AFC Champions League Elite appearance. They have lost both of their other recent matches by a single goal, conceding only twice across the five games while scoring five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-AinDrawTractor
1
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Tractor badge
Tractor
TRA
2
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
3
Tractor badge
Tractor
TRA
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The two clubs have met twice in recorded AFC Champions League Elite history, and neither fixture produced a winner. The most recent encounter, in April 2014, finished 2-2 with Tractor as the home side. Weeks earlier, Al-Ain hosted and won 3-1. The head-to-head record is therefore evenly balanced, with one win apiece and a draw, and four goals scored by each side across the two meetings.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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