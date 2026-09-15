International Coverage
Here is the table of international broadcasters for the Al Ain vs. Al Nassr match from the provided link, selecting one broadcaster per country and sorted from most populated to least populated country.
Country
Broadcaster
Official Website / Portal
India
FanCode
China
iQiyi
Indonesia
Vision+
Pakistan
FanCode
Nigeria
Sporty TV
Brazil
ESPN4 Brazil
Bangladesh
FanCode
Japan
DAZN Japan
Philippines
RCTI+
Ethiopia
Sporty TV
Egypt
beIN Sports HD 1
DR Congo
Sporty TV
Vietnam
TV 360
Iran
IRIB Varzesh
Germany
sportdigital1+
Thailand
BG Sports
Tanzania
Sporty TV
Kenya
Sporty TV
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Uganda
Sporty TV
Sudan
beIN Sports HD 1
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Algeria
beIN Sports HD 1
Iraq
beIN Sports HD 1
Afghanistan
FanCode
Morocco
beIN Sports HD 1
Ukraine
Sport 2 Ukraine
Angola
Sporty TV
Uzbekistan
Sport 2 Baltic
Yemen
beIN Sports HD 1
Mozambique
Sporty TV
Ghana
Sporty TV
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports HD 1
Madagascar
Sporty TV
Cote d'Ivoire
Sporty TV
Nepal
FanCode
Venezuela
Disney+ Premium Sur
Cameroon
Sporty TV
Niger
Sporty TV
Syria
beIN Sports HD 1
Mali
Sporty TV
Sri Lanka
FanCode
Netherlands
ESPN
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Zambia
Sporty TV
Romania
Sport 2 Baltic
Chad
beIN Sports HD 1
Somalia
beIN Sports HD 1
Senegal
Sporty TV
Zimbabwe
Sporty TV
Guinea
Sporty TV
Rwanda
Sporty TV
Benin
Sporty TV
Burundi
Sporty TV
Tunisia
beIN Sports HD 1
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium
Haiti
Sporty TV
South Sudan
beIN Sports HD 1
Jordan
beIN Sports HD 1
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports HD 1
Honduras
Sporty TV
Azerbaijan
Silk Sport HD 3
Austria
sportdigital1+
Switzerland
sportdigital1+
Sierra Leone
Sporty TV
Togo
Sporty TV
Laos
BG Sports
Paraguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Libya
beIN Sports HD 1
Lebanon
beIN Sports HD 1
Nicaragua
Sporty TV
Kyrgyzstan
Sport 2 Baltic
Turkmenistan
Sport 2 Baltic
El Salvador
Sporty TV
Republic of the Congo
Sporty TV
Oman
beIN Sports HD 1
State of Palestine
beIN Sports HD 1
Mauritania
beIN Sports HD 1
Kuwait
beIN Sports HD 1
Panama
Sporty TV
Georgia
Silk Sport HD 3
Estonia
Sport 2 Baltic
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Armenia
Sport 2 Baltic
Lithuania
Sport 2 Baltic
Albania
Sport 2 Baltic
Qatar
beIN Sports HD 1
Moldova
Sport 2 Baltic
Gambia
Sporty TV
Gabon
Sporty TV
Lesotho
Sporty TV
Guinea-Bissau
Sporty TV
Bahrain
beIN Sports HD 1
Equatorial Guinea
Sporty TV
Timor-Leste
Vision+
Djibouti
beIN Sports HD 1
Fiji
MNC Soccer Channel
Guyana
Disney+ Premium Sur
Bhutan
FanCode
Solomon Islands
MNC Soccer Channel
Luxembourg
sportdigital1+
Suriname
Disney+ Premium Sur
Maldives
FanCode
Brunei
Astro Go
Belize
Sporty TV
Vanuatu
MNC Soccer Channel
French Guiana
Disney+ Premium Sur
New Caledonia
MNC Soccer Channel
Samoa
MNC Soccer Channel
Sao Tome and Principe
Sporty TV
Saint Lucia
Sporty TV
Kiribati
MNC Soccer Channel
Grenada
Sporty TV
Micronesia
MNC Soccer Channel
Tonga
MNC Soccer Channel
Seychelles
Sporty TV
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sporty TV
Antigua and Barbuda
Sporty TV
Andorra
sportdigital1+
Dominica
Sporty TV
Marshall Islands
MNC Soccer Channel
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Sporty TV
Liechtenstein
sportdigital1+
Monaco
sportdigital1+
San Marino
sportdigital1+
Palau
MNC Soccer Channel
Nauru
MNC Soccer Channel
Tuvalu
MNC Soccer Channel
Vatican City
sportdigital1+
How to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Al-Ain and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups
Manager
- V. Ivic
Al-Ain head coach Vladimir Ivic has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Away coach Ange Postecoglou has similarly not confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension data has been provided for Al Nassr at this stage, though updates will be added as they emerge.
Form
Al-Ain head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League, but prior to that they recorded back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Kalba FC and a 2-1 win against Al-Nasr SC. Across those five matches, Al-Ain scored 11 goals and conceded eight.
Al Nassr have won three of their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej, and before that they beat Abha 2-1. Their only defeat in the run came against Al Ittihad, going down 2-1. Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2024, when Al Nassr beat Al-Ain 5-1 at home in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all contested in the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr hold the advantage with three wins to Al-Ain's two. Al Nassr have scored 12 goals in those meetings while conceding six.
Standings
West
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
In the current AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, Al-Ain sit seventh while Al Nassr are placed fourth.