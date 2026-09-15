International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters for the Al Ain vs. Al Nassr match from the provided link, selecting one broadcaster per country and sorted from most populated to least populated country.

Country Broadcaster Official Website / Portal India FanCode fancode.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com Indonesia Vision+ visionplus.id Pakistan FanCode fancode.com Nigeria Sporty TV sporty.com Brazil ESPN4 Brazil espn.com.br Bangladesh FanCode fancode.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines RCTI+ rctiplus.com Ethiopia Sporty TV sporty.com Egypt beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com DR Congo Sporty TV sporty.com Vietnam TV 360 tv360.vn Iran IRIB Varzesh varzeshtv.ir Germany sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Thailand BG Sports bgsports.com Tanzania Sporty TV sporty.com Kenya Sporty TV sporty.com Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Uganda Sporty TV sporty.com Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Algeria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Afghanistan FanCode fancode.com Morocco beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Ukraine Sport 2 Ukraine sport-tv.com.ua Angola Sporty TV sporty.com Uzbekistan Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Yemen beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Mozambique Sporty TV sporty.com Ghana Sporty TV sporty.com Peru Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Madagascar Sporty TV sporty.com Cote d'Ivoire Sporty TV sporty.com Nepal FanCode fancode.com Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Cameroon Sporty TV sporty.com Niger Sporty TV sporty.com Syria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Mali Sporty TV sporty.com Sri Lanka FanCode fancode.com Netherlands ESPN espn.nl Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Zambia Sporty TV sporty.com Romania Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Chad beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Somalia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Senegal Sporty TV sporty.com Zimbabwe Sporty TV sporty.com Guinea Sporty TV sporty.com Rwanda Sporty TV sporty.com Benin Sporty TV sporty.com Burundi Sporty TV sporty.com Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Haiti Sporty TV sporty.com South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Jordan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Honduras Sporty TV sporty.com Azerbaijan Silk Sport HD 3 silksport.ge Austria sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Switzerland sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Sierra Leone Sporty TV sporty.com Togo Sporty TV sporty.com Laos BG Sports bgsports.com Paraguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Libya beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Nicaragua Sporty TV sporty.com Kyrgyzstan Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Turkmenistan Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com El Salvador Sporty TV sporty.com Republic of the Congo Sporty TV sporty.com Oman beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com State of Palestine beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Panama Sporty TV sporty.com Georgia Silk Sport HD 3 silksport.ge Estonia Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Armenia Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Lithuania Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Albania Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Qatar beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Moldova Sport 2 Baltic sport2baltic.com Gambia Sporty TV sporty.com Gabon Sporty TV sporty.com Lesotho Sporty TV sporty.com Guinea-Bissau Sporty TV sporty.com Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Equatorial Guinea Sporty TV sporty.com Timor-Leste Vision+ visionplus.id Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Fiji MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Guyana Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Bhutan FanCode fancode.com Solomon Islands MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Luxembourg sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Suriname Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Maldives FanCode fancode.com Brunei Astro Go astro.com.my Belize Sporty TV sporty.com Vanuatu MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id French Guiana Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com New Caledonia MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Samoa MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Sao Tome and Principe Sporty TV sporty.com Saint Lucia Sporty TV sporty.com Kiribati MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Grenada Sporty TV sporty.com Micronesia MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Tonga MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Seychelles Sporty TV sporty.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Sporty TV sporty.com Antigua and Barbuda Sporty TV sporty.com Andorra sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Dominica Sporty TV sporty.com Marshall Islands MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Saint Kitts and Nevis Sporty TV sporty.com Liechtenstein sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Monaco sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de San Marino sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de Palau MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Nauru MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Tuvalu MNC Soccer Channel visionplus.id Vatican City sportdigital1+ sportdigital.de

How to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 15 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Ain and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain head coach Vladimir Ivic has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Away coach Ange Postecoglou has similarly not confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension data has been provided for Al Nassr at this stage, though updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Al-Ain head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League, but prior to that they recorded back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Kalba FC and a 2-1 win against Al-Nasr SC. Across those five matches, Al-Ain scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Al Nassr have won three of their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej, and before that they beat Abha 2-1. Their only defeat in the run came against Al Ittihad, going down 2-1. Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2024, when Al Nassr beat Al-Ain 5-1 at home in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all contested in the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr hold the advantage with three wins to Al-Ain's two. Al Nassr have scored 12 goals in those meetings while conceding six.

Standings

In the current AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, Al-Ain sit seventh while Al Nassr are placed fourth.