Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Ain
team-logoAl Nassr FC
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ain
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters for the Al Ain vs. Al Nassr match from the provided link, selecting one broadcaster per country and sorted from most populated to least populated country.

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website / Portal

India

FanCode

fancode.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Pakistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Ethiopia

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

DR Congo

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

varzeshtv.ir

Germany

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Tanzania

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Kenya

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Uganda

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

sport-tv.com.ua

Angola

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Uzbekistan

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Mozambique

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Ghana

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Madagascar

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Cote d'Ivoire

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Nepal

FanCode

fancode.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Cameroon

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Niger

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Mali

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

Netherlands

ESPN

espn.nl

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Zambia

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Romania

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Senegal

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Zimbabwe

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Guinea

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Rwanda

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Benin

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Burundi

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Haiti

Sporty TV

sporty.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Honduras

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Azerbaijan

Silk Sport HD 3

silksport.ge

Austria

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Switzerland

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Togo

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Laos

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Libya

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Lebanon

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Nicaragua

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Kyrgyzstan

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Turkmenistan

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

El Salvador

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Republic of the Congo

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Oman

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

State of Palestine

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Panama

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Georgia

Silk Sport HD 3

silksport.ge

Estonia

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Armenia

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Lithuania

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Albania

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Moldova

Sport 2 Baltic

sport2baltic.com

Gambia

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Gabon

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Lesotho

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Guinea-Bissau

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Equatorial Guinea

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Timor-Leste

Vision+

visionplus.id

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Fiji

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Guyana

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Bhutan

FanCode

fancode.com

Solomon Islands

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Luxembourg

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Suriname

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Maldives

FanCode

fancode.com

Brunei

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Belize

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Vanuatu

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

French Guiana

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

New Caledonia

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Samoa

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Sao Tome and Principe

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Saint Lucia

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Kiribati

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Grenada

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Micronesia

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Tonga

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Seychelles

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Andorra

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Dominica

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Marshall Islands

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Liechtenstein

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Monaco

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

San Marino

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

Palau

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Nauru

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Tuvalu

MNC Soccer Channel

visionplus.id

Vatican City

sportdigital1+

sportdigital.de

How to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Ain and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Ivic

Al-Ain head coach Vladimir Ivic has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Away coach Ange Postecoglou has similarly not confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension data has been provided for Al Nassr at this stage, though updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

ALA

ALA - Form

BAY
W2-4
ALK
W2-0
ALN
W2-1
KAL
W0-2
ALW
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALN

ALN - Form

ALI
W2-3
ALT
W2-1
ITT
L2-1
ABH
W2-1
ALK
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Al-Ain head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League, but prior to that they recorded back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Kalba FC and a 2-1 win against Al-Nasr SC. Across those five matches, Al-Ain scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Al Nassr have won three of their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej, and before that they beat Abha 2-1. Their only defeat in the run came against Al Ittihad, going down 2-1. Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-AinDrawAl Nassr FC
3
0
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
5
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
4
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
3
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
1
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
0
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ain badge
Al-Ain
ALA
1
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2024, when Al Nassr beat Al-Ain 5-1 at home in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all contested in the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr hold the advantage with three wins to Al-Ain's two. Al Nassr have scored 12 goals in those meetings while conceding six.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
6
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
7
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
8
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
9
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
12
Al-AinAl-AinALA
00000000
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
00000000
14
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
15
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
16
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, Al-Ain sit seventh while Al Nassr are placed fourth.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google