How to watch Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Medellin with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 19 12 Nov 2026 - 16:00

Aguilas Doradas host Independiente Medellin in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and separated by four places in the table.

Flavio Robatto's Aguilas sit tenth in the Clausura standings and head into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Once Caldas. That loss snapped a run of two consecutive wins, and Doradas will need a response at home to stay in touch with the top half.

Medellin come in with momentum. Luis Perea's side are sixth in the Clausura table and have won their last two Primera A matches, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Fortaleza FC in their most recent outing.

The away side have shown they can score freely and defend when it matters. Two wins from their last three across all competitions point to a team finding its stride at the right point in the season.

Doradas are not without their own weapons. Three wins from five in the Clausura show a team capable of results, even if consistency has been an issue. Home advantage will matter in a fixture this tight.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is genuinely balanced, making this difficult to call. Recent meetings have gone both ways, and neither side can claim a clear psychological edge.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Medellin, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads