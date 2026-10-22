International Coverage

How to watch AGF vs Egnatia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Cepheus Park Randers

Today's game between AGF and Egnatia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AGF vs Egnatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AGF manager Jakob Poulsen is without several players for this fixture. Kevin Yakob, Nicolai Poulsen, Tomas Kristjansson, and Mikael Anderson are all listed as injured and will play no part. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Poulsen's projected XI includes Mads Hedenstad Christiansen, Daniel Gretarsson, Colin Roesler, Eric Kahl, Frederik Emmery, Markus Solbakken, Jacob Andersen, Kristian Arnstad, Tobias Bech, Callum McCowatt, and Stefen Tchamche.

Egnatia head coach Nevil Dede has one injury concern, with Soumaila Bakayoko unavailable. No suspensions affect the away squad. Dede's expected lineup features Mario Dajsinani, Eneo Bitri, Guillem Jaime, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Altin Kryeziu, Albano Aleksi, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Daniel Adjessa, and Ildi Gruda.

Form

AGF's last five matches produced a W2-D2-L1 record. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with FC Koebenhavn in the Superleague, and they also drew 2-2 with AC Horsens earlier in the run. The standout result was a 3-0 win over Soenderjyske Fodbold, though a 1-0 defeat to Gent in the Conference League represents their only loss across the five matches.

Egnatia have gone W3-D1-L1 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Vllaznia in the Kategoria Superiore, and they drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in the Conference League. A 2-1 win over Partizani also features in that run, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Elbasani in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AGF and Egnatia. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Egnatia currently sit in 19th position while AGF are placed 29th, meaning Egnatia enter this fixture the better-positioned side in the group standings.