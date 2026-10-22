International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Albania
RTSH 1 / SuperSport 1 Albania
Algeria
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
Stan Sport
Austria
Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
CazéTV
Canada
DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Denmark
Disney+ Nordic
Egypt
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France
myCANAL / Canal+ Live
Germany
DAZN Germany
Indonesia
Vidio / beIN Sports Connect
Iran
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain
Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden
Disney+ Nordic
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max
United States
Paramount+ / ViX
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
How to watch AGF vs Egnatia with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between AGF and Egnatia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AGF vs Egnatia today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
AGF vs Egnatia Probable lineups
AGF manager Jakob Poulsen is without several players for this fixture. Kevin Yakob, Nicolai Poulsen, Tomas Kristjansson, and Mikael Anderson are all listed as injured and will play no part. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Poulsen's projected XI includes Mads Hedenstad Christiansen, Daniel Gretarsson, Colin Roesler, Eric Kahl, Frederik Emmery, Markus Solbakken, Jacob Andersen, Kristian Arnstad, Tobias Bech, Callum McCowatt, and Stefen Tchamche.
Egnatia head coach Nevil Dede has one injury concern, with Soumaila Bakayoko unavailable. No suspensions affect the away squad. Dede's expected lineup features Mario Dajsinani, Eneo Bitri, Guillem Jaime, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Altin Kryeziu, Albano Aleksi, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Daniel Adjessa, and Ildi Gruda.
Form
AGF's last five matches produced a W2-D2-L1 record. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with FC Koebenhavn in the Superleague, and they also drew 2-2 with AC Horsens earlier in the run. The standout result was a 3-0 win over Soenderjyske Fodbold, though a 1-0 defeat to Gent in the Conference League represents their only loss across the five matches.
Egnatia have gone W3-D1-L1 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Vllaznia in the Kategoria Superiore, and they drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in the Conference League. A 2-1 win over Partizani also features in that run, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Elbasani in September.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AGF and Egnatia. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
In the Conference League, Egnatia currently sit in 19th position while AGF are placed 29th, meaning Egnatia enter this fixture the better-positioned side in the group standings.