International Coverage

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI featuring Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adrien Truffert. Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams, and Rayan are expected in midfield, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable through injury, and Rose has no suspended players to contend with.

Regis Le Bris is set to deploy Robin Roefs in goal behind a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Noah Sadiki. Granit Xhaka and Luke O'Nien anchor the midfield, with Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo, and Wilson Isidor providing the attacking threat. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier are ruled out with injury, and Sunderland have no suspensions to manage ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Europa League victory over Sturm Graz on October 15, a result that followed a 5-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea. Earlier in the run, they beat Real Sociedad 1-2 away in the Europa League and drew 2-2 with Brentford in the league. Across those five matches, the Cherries scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League win at Torreense on October 15, which followed a 0-2 Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Black Cats also won 1-0 against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League during that stretch, but suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal in the league. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home against Bournemouth in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings in the Premier League, Bournemouth have claimed two wins, Sunderland have won two, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League, Bournemouth currently sit 18th and Sunderland are 17th — placing both clubs in the bottom three and making this a fixture with genuine urgency for either side seeking to climb clear of the relegation places.