Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoSunderland
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland
AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS

Andorra

DAZN Spain

DAZN

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

Nova Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport 5

Canal+ Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS

Finland

Viaplay Finland

Viaplay Finland

France

myCANAL

Canal+

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

Hong Kong

Now Player

Now TV

India

JioHotstar

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Poland

Canal+

Canal+ Poland

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United States

Peacock

Peacock

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
page.match.formation.title
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
D. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. TruffertA. TruffertA. SmithA. Smithteam-logoA. SilvaJ. HillJ. HillJ. KluivertJ. KluivertR. ChristieR. ChristieT. AdamsT. AdamsRayanRayanM. TavernierM. TavernierEvanilsonEvanilsonR. RoefsR. RoefsN. MukieleN. MukieleO. AldereteO. AldereteReinildoReinildoK. DansoK. DansoT. HumeT. HumeN. SadikiN. SadikiG. XhakaG. XhakaE. Le FeeE. Le FeeN. AnguloN. AnguloB. BrobbeyB. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Sunderland

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • R. Le Bris

Marco Rose names a projected XI featuring Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adrien Truffert. Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams, and Rayan are expected in midfield, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable through injury, and Rose has no suspended players to contend with.

Regis Le Bris is set to deploy Robin Roefs in goal behind a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Noah Sadiki. Granit Xhaka and Luke O'Nien anchor the midfield, with Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo, and Wilson Isidor providing the attacking threat. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier are ruled out with injury, and Sunderland have no suspensions to manage ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

ARS
L0-2
AZ
W1-0
MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Europa League victory over Sturm Graz on October 15, a result that followed a 5-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea. Earlier in the run, they beat Real Sociedad 1-2 away in the Europa League and drew 2-2 with Brentford in the league. Across those five matches, the Cherries scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League win at Torreense on October 15, which followed a 0-2 Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Black Cats also won 1-0 against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League during that stretch, but suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal in the league. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawSunderland
1
2
2
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home against Bournemouth in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings in the Premier League, Bournemouth have claimed two wins, Sunderland have won two, and one match has ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
14
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
15
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
17
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
19
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League, Bournemouth currently sit 18th and Sunderland are 17th — placing both clubs in the bottom three and making this a fixture with genuine urgency for either side seeking to climb clear of the relegation places.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google