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How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz Probable lineups
Manager
- M. Rose
Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.
Sturm Graz manager Fabio Ingolitsch has similarly not released squad details ahead of the trip to the south coast. Full team news for both sides will be added when confirmed.
Form
Bournemouth's last five matches across all competitions have produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea, and they also fell 0-1 to Liverpool in the league. On the positive side, they beat Real Sociedad 1-2 away in the Europa League and defeated Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded six.
Sturm Graz have gone three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 Bundesliga win over Austria Wien, and they also beat LASK 2-1 in the league. A 3-0 defeat to Salzburg represents their only loss in that run, with a 0-0 Europa League draw against Rennes rounding out their recent record.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Europa League, Bournemouth sit 10th while Sturm Graz are placed 17th, meaning the Cherries hold a meaningful advantage over their Austrian opponents in the competition standings heading into this match.