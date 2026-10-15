Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoSturm Graz
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz
AFC Bournemouth
Sturm Graz
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sky Go Austria / ServusTV

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 10

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / DAZN

Paramount+

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rose

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Sturm Graz manager Fabio Ingolitsch has similarly not released squad details ahead of the trip to the south coast. Full team news for both sides will be added when confirmed.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SGR

SGR - Form

LAS
W2-1
REN
D0-0
SAL
L3-0
FAC
W3-1
WIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth's last five matches across all competitions have produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea, and they also fell 0-1 to Liverpool in the league. On the positive side, they beat Real Sociedad 1-2 away in the Europa League and defeated Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Sturm Graz have gone three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 Bundesliga win over Austria Wien, and they also beat LASK 2-1 in the league. A 3-0 defeat to Salzburg represents their only loss in that run, with a 0-0 Europa League draw against Rennes rounding out their recent record.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Bournemouth sit 10th while Sturm Graz are placed 17th, meaning the Cherries hold a meaningful advantage over their Austrian opponents in the competition standings heading into this match.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google