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International Coverage

Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Marco Rose's side carrying serious momentum into the tie.

The Cherries arrive in outstanding form, having beaten Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford before that result, they dispatched AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. Bournemouth have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and will be full of confidence on home soil.

Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, are no slouches either. Villa arrive having beaten Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League, and their recent Champions League record is formidable, with a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce among their recent results.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, and neither team will be short of motivation to progress in the cup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Carabao Cup fixture.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been released at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available information. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Bournemouth come into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, and they have also recorded back-to-back 3-0 victories in the Europa League against AC Milan and Sturm Graz. Across those five matches, the Cherries have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Aston Villa have also won four of their last five, dropping only two points in a 2-2 draw at Brentford. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City, and they have been particularly dominant in the Champions League, beating Fenerbahce 6-0 and Viking 3-1. Villa have scored 13 goals across those five games while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last met in the Premier League in February 2026, when the fixture at the Vitality Stadium ended 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings in the dataset, Aston Villa hold the stronger record, with three wins to Bournemouth's one and one draw. Villa's most emphatic result in the series was a 4-0 home victory in November 2025, though Bournemouth did claim a 1-0 win at Villa Park in May of that year. The overall goal record across those five matches stands at 10 goals for Villa and four for Bournemouth.