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Europa League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoAC Milan
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
AC Milan
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

Go3

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Kenya

GOtv / SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Go3

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

Go3

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 2 / DStv Now

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rose

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match, though updates are expected closer to kick-off. The one notable development is that Eli Junior Kroupi, the club's top scorer last season who has been out since July with a fractured metatarsal, is back in first-team training. Rose has confirmed the 20-year-old is not on the UEFA squad list for this competition and will not feature on Thursday.

For AC Milan, Ruben Amorim must plan without striker Goncalo Ramos, who suffered a calf muscle overload in training and has been ruled out. Winger Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip injury, with the club assessing the full extent of the damage. Francesco Camarda is expected to start up front in the absence of Ramos, with further squad details to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
SUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they have also recorded back-to-back European victories, beating Sturm Graz 3-0 and Real Sociedad 2-1 away from home. Their two defeats in this run came against Liverpool, where they lost 1-0, and a heavy 5-1 reverse against Chelsea. Across the five matches, the Cherries scored eight goals and conceded seven.

AC Milan arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, a match they led 3-0 before the visitors pulled two back late on. They also thrashed Salzburg 4-0 in Europe and beat Lecce 3-0 in the league. A 1-1 draw with Sassuolo and a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Benfica represent their only dropped points in this stretch. Milan scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawAC Milan
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs have met only once in the available record, with AC Milan winning 2-1 against Bournemouth in a club friendly on 3 September 2016. That single meeting gives Milan the advantage in head-to-head terms, though the context of a competitive European fixture makes this encounter an entirely different proposition for both sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Bournemouth currently occupy fifth place while AC Milan sit in 16th. That gap in the standings means the Rossoneri are under greater pressure to take points from this fixture, while the Cherries can afford to approach it with confidence from their current position.

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