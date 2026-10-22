International Coverage

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match, though updates are expected closer to kick-off. The one notable development is that Eli Junior Kroupi, the club's top scorer last season who has been out since July with a fractured metatarsal, is back in first-team training. Rose has confirmed the 20-year-old is not on the UEFA squad list for this competition and will not feature on Thursday.

For AC Milan, Ruben Amorim must plan without striker Goncalo Ramos, who suffered a calf muscle overload in training and has been ruled out. Winger Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip injury, with the club assessing the full extent of the damage. Francesco Camarda is expected to start up front in the absence of Ramos, with further squad details to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they have also recorded back-to-back European victories, beating Sturm Graz 3-0 and Real Sociedad 2-1 away from home. Their two defeats in this run came against Liverpool, where they lost 1-0, and a heavy 5-1 reverse against Chelsea. Across the five matches, the Cherries scored eight goals and conceded seven.

AC Milan arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, a match they led 3-0 before the visitors pulled two back late on. They also thrashed Salzburg 4-0 in Europe and beat Lecce 3-0 in the league. A 1-1 draw with Sassuolo and a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Benfica represent their only dropped points in this stretch. Milan scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met only once in the available record, with AC Milan winning 2-1 against Bournemouth in a club friendly on 3 September 2016. That single meeting gives Milan the advantage in head-to-head terms, though the context of a competitive European fixture makes this encounter an entirely different proposition for both sides.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Bournemouth currently occupy fifth place while AC Milan sit in 16th. That gap in the standings means the Rossoneri are under greater pressure to take points from this fixture, while the Cherries can afford to approach it with confidence from their current position.