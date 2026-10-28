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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAdelaide United
team-logoLion City Sailors FC
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Watch Adelaide United vs. Lion City Sailors FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Adelaide United vs Lion City Sailors FC
Adelaide United
Lion City Sailors FC
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Adelaide United vs Lion City Sailors FC with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Cameroon

StarTimes App

StarTimes

China

Migu

Migu Video

Congo DR

StarTimes App

StarTimes

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Kenya

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Malaysia

Astro Go

Astro

Mozambique

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Nigeria

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

South Africa

StarTimes App

StarTimes

South Korea (Korea Republic)

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Tanzania

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

Uganda

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

Poverkhnost TV / Sport 1

Vietnam

TV 360

TV360

Zambia

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Burundi / Rwanda (Burundi)

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Nepal

tapmad

tapmad

Match Preview

Team news & squads


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