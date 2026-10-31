How to watch AD Ceuta FC vs Sporting Gijon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 12 1 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Alfonso Murube

AD Ceuta FC host Sporting Gijon at Estadio Alfonso Murube in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Ceuta arrive at this game in poor league form, having lost three of their last four Segunda Division matches. Jose Juan Romero's side will be desperate to arrest a slide that has left them deep in relegation trouble.

Sporting Gijon come into the game with considerably more confidence. Nicolas Larcamon's side have won three of their last four league outings and arrive as the stronger outfit on current form.

Both clubs were in Copa del Rey action midweek, with Ceuta beating Poblense and Gijon seeing off Guijuelo. The quick turnaround adds a physical dimension to a match that already has plenty of competitive edge.

The history between these sides is short but pointed. Gijon have won both previous meetings, and Ceuta will need to produce something different this time around.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Segunda Division fixture.

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