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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBologna
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TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Bologna
AC Milan
Bologna
Serie A
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Chile

ESPN2 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio / ANTV

Vidio

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Italy

DAZN Italia / DAZN1

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

ESPN2 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV / Shasha

STARZPLAY

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ / DAZN UK

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock

Paramount+

Venezuela

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
San Siro

Milan host Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday 28 October in the ninth round of Serie A, with kick-off set for 18:30 CET.

The rossoneri arrive on the back of consecutive league victories and are looking to build momentum ahead of the derby against Inter on Saturday. A 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday — sealed by Christian Pulisic inside six minutes and a debut goal from Omari Hutchinson — put Milan level with Roma on 18 points and firmly in contention at the top of the table.

Ruben Amorim is managing a stretched squad, with seven players currently unavailable. The injury list grew further after the Udinese win, adding to an already significant absentee list that includes Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Samuel Chukwueze. Despite that, the depth shown at Udine — where Davide Bartesaghi, Hutchinson and Fikayo Tomori all impressed — has given the manager genuine options.

Bologna arrive in Milan with renewed confidence under Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Tedesco in the dugout. The rossoblù have collected seven points from their last four Serie A matches, including a 2-0 win over Cagliari at the weekend. Palladino will look to Tommaso Pobega, a former Milan player, to control the midfield battle.

The visitors carry their own injury concerns, with Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli and Jay Enem all unavailable. Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolò Cambiaghi will be central to their attacking threat on the counter.

Milan sit fourth in Serie A while Bologna are down in 13th, making this a fixture where the home side will be expected to push for the win — though Palladino's side have shown they are capable of making life difficult for teams above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Milan vs Bologna live.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Bologna Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
page.match.formation.title
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
3-4-3
M. MaignanM. MaignanK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicF. TomoriF. TomoriP. EstupinanP. EstupinanO. HutchinsonO. HutchinsonY. MusahY. MusahC. PulisicC. PulisicA. JashariA. JashariD. BartesaghiD. BartesaghiA. CisseA. CisseL. SkorupskiL. SkorupskiN. CasaleN. CasaleM. DarmianM. DarmianA. TheateA. TheateN. ZorteaN. ZorteaT. PobegaT. PobegaL. FergusonL. FergusonJ. MirandaJ. MirandaF. BernardeschiF. BernardeschiJ. OdgaardJ. OdgaardS. MbangulaS. Mbangula
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
4-2-3-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Bologna

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • R. Palladino

Amorim faces a significant selection challenge, with eight players ruled out for the midweek fixture. Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, Pietro Terracciano, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all unavailable. The projected XI has Maignan in goal behind a back four of De Winter, Pavlovic, Tomori and Estupinan, with Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari and Bartesaghi in midfield and Pulisic partnering Ramos up front.

Palladino is without Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli and Jay Enem. Bologna are expected to line up with Skorupski in goal, a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate, and Bernardeschi and Odgaard supporting the central striker. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOL

BOL - Form

NAP
L1-0
TOR
D1-1
LEC
W1-2
INT
L1-3
CGL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Milan have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Serie A win over Udinese, and they also beat Salzburg 4-0 away in the Europa League during this run. The only defeat came against Bournemouth in Europe, a 3-0 loss that preceded back-to-back domestic victories.

Bologna have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A, though they lost 3-1 to Inter in the previous round. The rossoblù have shown inconsistency across this period but have been more solid since Palladino took charge.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawBologna
3
0
2
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 away at Bologna in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Milan hold the stronger record with three wins to Bologna's two, including a 1-0 home win in September 2025 and a 3-1 Serie A victory the previous May. Bologna's only wins in this sample were a Coppa Italia success at San Siro in May 2025 and a 2-1 home league win in February 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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