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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 San Siro

Milan host Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday 28 October in the ninth round of Serie A, with kick-off set for 18:30 CET.

The rossoneri arrive on the back of consecutive league victories and are looking to build momentum ahead of the derby against Inter on Saturday. A 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday — sealed by Christian Pulisic inside six minutes and a debut goal from Omari Hutchinson — put Milan level with Roma on 18 points and firmly in contention at the top of the table.

Ruben Amorim is managing a stretched squad, with seven players currently unavailable. The injury list grew further after the Udinese win, adding to an already significant absentee list that includes Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Samuel Chukwueze. Despite that, the depth shown at Udine — where Davide Bartesaghi, Hutchinson and Fikayo Tomori all impressed — has given the manager genuine options.

Bologna arrive in Milan with renewed confidence under Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Tedesco in the dugout. The rossoblù have collected seven points from their last four Serie A matches, including a 2-0 win over Cagliari at the weekend. Palladino will look to Tommaso Pobega, a former Milan player, to control the midfield battle.

The visitors carry their own injury concerns, with Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli and Jay Enem all unavailable. Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolò Cambiaghi will be central to their attacking threat on the counter.

Milan sit fourth in Serie A while Bologna are down in 13th, making this a fixture where the home side will be expected to push for the win — though Palladino's side have shown they are capable of making life difficult for teams above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Milan vs Bologna live.

Team news & squads

Amorim faces a significant selection challenge, with eight players ruled out for the midweek fixture. Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, Pietro Terracciano, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all unavailable. The projected XI has Maignan in goal behind a back four of De Winter, Pavlovic, Tomori and Estupinan, with Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari and Bartesaghi in midfield and Pulisic partnering Ramos up front.

Palladino is without Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli and Jay Enem. Bologna are expected to line up with Skorupski in goal, a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate, and Bernardeschi and Odgaard supporting the central striker. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Milan have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Serie A win over Udinese, and they also beat Salzburg 4-0 away in the Europa League during this run. The only defeat came against Bournemouth in Europe, a 3-0 loss that preceded back-to-back domestic victories.

Bologna have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A, though they lost 3-1 to Inter in the previous round. The rossoblù have shown inconsistency across this period but have been more solid since Palladino took charge.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 away at Bologna in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Milan hold the stronger record with three wins to Bologna's two, including a 1-0 home win in September 2025 and a 3-1 Serie A victory the previous May. Bologna's only wins in this sample were a Coppa Italia success at San Siro in May 2025 and a 2-1 home league win in February 2025.