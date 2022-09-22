Lithuania vs Faroe Islands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Lithuania welcome the Faroe Islands to face them at VENUE in a Group C1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands date & kick-off time

Game: Lithuania vs Faroe Islands Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 3:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lithuania vs Faroe Islands on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.

Lithuania squad & team news

It has been a dismal season for Lithuania and it isn't going to get any better unless they can pull a first win of the campaign out of the bag.

That is a feat easier said than done, but the motivation to avoid the drop may prove to be just the ticket they need to grab a big result.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bartkus, Gertmonas, Plūkas, Šetkus Defenders Vaitkūnas, Klimavičius, Širvys, Girdvainis, Tutyškinas, Armanavičius, Lasickas, Barauskas, Baravykas Midfielders Verbickas, Kazlauskas, Utkus, Šatkus, Dolžnikov, Milašius, Matulevičius, Černych, Novikovas, Mikoliūnas, Slivka, Mėgelaitis, Klimavičius, Golubickas, Uzėla Forwards Kučys, Laukžemis, Kružikas, Petkevicius

Faroe Islands squad and team news

Four points from four games is a return the Faroe Islands are likely to be plenty happy with - but they'll need to avoid defeat here to ensure their safety.

A draw would ensure their hosts cannot catch them in the final weeks of this Nations League campaign.